DGAP-News PSI Software AG: Share Buyback for the Employee Participation Program

DGAP-News: PSI Software AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
PSI Software AG: Share Buyback for the Employee Participation Program

26.03.2021 / 16:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PSI Software AG: Share Buyback for the Employee Participation Program

Berlin, March 26, 2021 - The Executive Board of PSI Software AG (ISIN DE000A0Z1JH9) decided to buy back up to 50,000 of its own shares (this corresponds to approximately 0.32 percent of the capital stock) through the stock exchange for the implementation of this years employee participation program.

The share buyback complies with rules and regulations set forth in Sec. 71 (1) No. 8 AktG (Aktiengesetz - German Stock Corporation Act) as authorized by the Annual General Meeting on June 9, 2020. The shares may be used for all the purposes authorised in the General Meeting. The total purchase price (excluding incidental costs) is up to EUR 1.300,000.

The share buyback will begin on March 29, 2021 and will be completed by April 30, 2021. It will be carried out by an independent financial service provider in accordance with the safe harbor rules defined under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 16 April 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated 8 March 2016. In particular, the financial services provider is required to execute the repurchase of shares as follows:

1. The shares are purchased at market prices in accordance with the aforementioned regulations. The shares are not purchased at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out.

2. On any trading day, no more than 25 percent of the average daily volume of the shares on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out is purchased. The average daily volume is based on the average daily volume traded during the month preceding the month, in which the publication of the share buyback program took place, that means, on the average daily trading volume in February 2021.

PSI Group develops own software products for integrated solutions to optimize the flow of energy and material at suppliers (energy networks, energy trading, public passenger transport) and industry (raw material extraction, metal production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). PSI was founded in 1969 and employs more than 2,000 people worldwide. www.psi.de

Contact:

PSI Software AG
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communication
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin

Phone +49 30 2801-2727
Fax +49 30 2801-1000
Email: KPierschke@psi.de


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

