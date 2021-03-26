init innovation in traffic systems SE: Completion of share buyback

init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired a total of 20,000 treasury shares for a total purchase price of EUR 667,096.25 (excluding ancillary costs) in the period from 9 March to 26 March 2021.

The share buyback was carried out in accordance with the ad hoc release dated 8 March 2021 and was executed via the stock exchange (XETRA) by a financial institution commissioned by init.

The number of acquired shares corresponds to an imputed share of around 0.2 % of the capital stock. Pursuant to the resolution of 8 March 2021, the share buyback is thus completed.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes are published online under the following link: Share buyback

Contact:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com

Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
ISIN: DE0005759807

