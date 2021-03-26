 
DGAP-Adhoc init innovation in traffic systems SE: Completion of share buyback

DGAP-Ad-hoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
init innovation in traffic systems SE: Completion of share buyback

26-March-2021 / 15:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired a total of 20,000 treasury shares for a total purchase price of EUR 667,096.25 (excluding ancillary costs) in the period from 9 March to 26 March 2021.

The share buyback was carried out in accordance with the ad hoc release dated 8 March 2021 and was executed via the stock exchange (XETRA) by a financial institution commissioned by init.

The number of acquired shares corresponds to an imputed share of around 0.2 % of the capital stock. Pursuant to the resolution of 8 March 2021, the share buyback is thus completed.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes are published online under the following link: Share buyback

 

Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com

26-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 6100 0
Fax: +49 (0)721 6100 399
E-mail: ir@initse.com
Internet: www.initse.com
ISIN: DE0005759807
WKN: 575980
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1179000

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1179000  26-March-2021 CET/CEST

Diskussion: Init: Perle gelingt Turnaround
