 
checkAd

Navis to Be Acquired by Leading Technology Investment Firm Accel-KKR

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.03.2021, 16:00  |  24   |   |   

Navis, a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, announced that Accel-KKR, a Silicon Valley-based technology-focused investment firm, has reached an agreement to acquire Navis from Cargotec. The transaction is subject to normal regulatory approvals and works council consultation in relevant jurisdictions.

Navis is recognized as a global leader providing mission critical software solutions and services for terminal, vessel and carrier, and inland freight operators and will play an important future role in delivering best-in-class technology and innovation to keep global cargo flowing.

“We are thrilled to welcome the entire Navis team to the Accel-KKR portfolio of market-leading software companies,” said Park Durrett, Managing Director of Accel-KKR. “In today’s world, the movement of goods for a vast array of shippers and operators has increased exponentially in volume, velocity and complexity, amplifying the need for powerful workflow optimization and full visibility into every corner of supply chains. Navis will extend Accel-KKR’s focus on investing in solutions that can drive toward a true end-to-end, all-in-one execution and visibility platform that shippers and operators have been seeking.”

Under Cargotec’s ownership and investment, Navis established a market leading position in terminal operating systems and made a number of strategic acquisitions that strengthened Navis’ presence in enterprise software for global logistics providers.

“Navis is looking forward to the next stage in our growth with Accel-KKR, a technology-focused investment firm that brings a wealth of enterprise software expertise, network and global resources,” said Benoit de la Tour, Navis President and CEO. “We are also grateful for the strategic support and strong partnership Cargotec has provided during their ownership.”

Citi is serving as financial advisor and Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. is serving as legal counsel to Cargotec.

About Navis, LLC

Navis is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the cargo supply chain. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services, to enable our customers, regardless of cargo type, to maximize performance and reduce risk. Through its holistic approach to operational optimization, Navis customers benefit from improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. Whether tracking cargo through a terminal, improving vessel safety and cargo capacity, optimizing rail network planning and asset utilization, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis helps all customers streamline operations. www.navis.com

About Accel-KKR

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with over $10 billion in capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and tech-enabled businesses, well-positioned for topline and bottom-line growth. At the core of Accel-KKR’s investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and a focus on building value alongside management by leveraging the significant resources available through the Accel-KKR network. Accel-KKR focuses on middle-market companies and provides a broad range of capital solutions including buyout capital, minority-growth investments, and credit alternatives. Accel-KKR also invests across a wide range of transaction types including private company recapitalizations, divisional carve-outs and going-private transactions. In 2019 and 2020, Inc. named Accel-KKR to “PE 50 – The Best Private Equity Firms for Entrepreneurs”, its annual list of founder-friendly private equity firms. Accel-KKR is headquartered in Menlo Park with offices in Atlanta and London. Visit accel-kkr.com to learn more.

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company’s sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Navis to Be Acquired by Leading Technology Investment Firm Accel-KKR Navis, a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, announced that Accel-KKR, a Silicon Valley-based technology-focused …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Okta Welcomes Kendall Collins as Chief Marketing Officer
European Medicines Agency Accepts Marketing Authorization Application for Enfortumab Vedotin
Joint FDA Advisory Committee Votes on Application for Tanezumab for the Treatment of Osteoarthritis ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Metrics
NextDecade, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures Sign Term Sheet for CO2 Transportation and Storage in South ...
Universal Electronics Inc. to Work with Instreamatic to Deliver Voice-Enabled Interactive ...
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. Interview to Air on Bloomberg Television U.S. on the RedChip Money Report
FREYR and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Provide a Transaction Update
ISG Sees Pandemic as Catalyst for Smart Manufacturing
BlackRock to Host 2021 Virtual Investor Day on June 10th, 2021
Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
Certain Morgan Stanley Closed-End Funds Declare Quarterly Dividends
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer