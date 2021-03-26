 
checkAd

It Takes Two, EA and Hazelight’s Thrilling Co-op Only Action Adventure Game, Launches Today

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.03.2021, 16:00  |  28   |   |   

Today, BAFTA awarding-winning Hazelight Studios and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have released It Takes Two, a purely co-op experience that delivers a genre-bending platform adventure, on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Origin and Steam. With uniquely varied gameplay that seamlessly intertwines with the narrative in what GameRant calls “co-op gaming genius,” It Takes Two ups the ante in co-op innovation and puts players on a thrilling ride to enjoy either on the couch or online with a friend. Lauded by Game Informer as “a roaring success” and “one of the year’s best games,” It Takes Two brings players on a wild journey as Cody and May, a clashing couple who must learn to work together and overcome their differences to escape the fantastical world they’ve found themselves in.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210326005331/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Electronic Arts!
Long
Basispreis 112,02€
Hebel 7,04
Ask 1,63
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 149,63€
Hebel 6,69
Ask 1,57
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

It Takes Two, available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Origin and Steam (Graphic: Business Wire)

It Takes Two, available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Origin and Steam (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We’ve got a real game-changer here and the co-op genre is going to have no idea what hit them,” said Josef Fares, Founder and Game Director at Hazelight Studios. “There will be times the game will have you laughing, other times when it will pull at your heart strings and even moments where your pulse is racing because the gameplay is just that frantic. It’s all there, and we can’t wait to hear what fans have to say about it.”

“Hazelight goes beyond innovation and are true disruptors in their approach to game making, building experiences that bring players together in original ways,” said Steve Pointon, SVP 3rd Party Content & Development at Electronic Arts. “They are in every sense electronic artists and we are honoured to have supported them with their inspiring vision for It Takes Two, an action adventure that intimately blends humour, heart and gameplay in a co-op experience like no other.”

As players try to untangle the complicated web Cody and May are trapped in thanks to a magic spell that turns them into dolls, they’ll encounter ridiculous challenges around every corner. The unpredictable nature of each level will bring players through a uniquely metaphorical gameplay experience that tells a universal story of relationships, as Cody and May must work together to save their fractured marriage on the brink of divorce. Whether it’s vacuum cleaners on the loose, suave love gurus with lots of opinions or a night club in desperate need of a DJ, obstacles will pop up around every corner, making for some hilariously heartfelt moments.

Seite 1 von 2
Electronic Arts Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

It Takes Two, EA and Hazelight’s Thrilling Co-op Only Action Adventure Game, Launches Today Today, BAFTA awarding-winning Hazelight Studios and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have released It Takes Two, a purely co-op experience that delivers a genre-bending platform adventure, on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Okta Welcomes Kendall Collins as Chief Marketing Officer
European Medicines Agency Accepts Marketing Authorization Application for Enfortumab Vedotin
Joint FDA Advisory Committee Votes on Application for Tanezumab for the Treatment of Osteoarthritis ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Metrics
NextDecade, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures Sign Term Sheet for CO2 Transportation and Storage in South ...
Universal Electronics Inc. to Work with Instreamatic to Deliver Voice-Enabled Interactive ...
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. Interview to Air on Bloomberg Television U.S. on the RedChip Money Report
FREYR and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Provide a Transaction Update
ISG Sees Pandemic as Catalyst for Smart Manufacturing
BlackRock to Host 2021 Virtual Investor Day on June 10th, 2021
Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
Certain Morgan Stanley Closed-End Funds Declare Quarterly Dividends
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
Neobet – Einer der ersten Sportwettenanbieter mit deutscher Lizenz
19.03.21
The Clash Between Flora and Undead Is Now on Nintendo Switch With Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition
19.03.21
Jason Sudeikis as ‘Ted Lasso,’ Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard, Trevor Noah, Becky G, and Nicky Jam to Compete in EA SPORTS FIFA Global Series Face-off
11.03.21
Silver Rain Games Inks Major Deal With Electronic Arts
09.03.21
Drop Into Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch Today

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
29.12.20
86
Electronic Arts Info- und Meinungsthread