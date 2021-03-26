 
Richardson Electronics Expands Microwave Product Portfolio with Junkosha Cable Assemblies

0.8mm Connectors for Applications Up To 145 GHz

LAFOX, Ill., March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announced today the availability of Junkosha’s MWX004 interconnect cables.

Cables in the MWX004 series come with 1.0mm or 0.8mm connectors and include Junkosha’s patented “safety lock” feature, which prevents bending and breakage of the center pin. Since the maximum frequency for 5G is currently 71 GHz, this cable is ideal since it allows the evaluation of second harmonic spurs. Industry leading delivery of 2-3 weeks for custom cable lengths.

With over 60 years of industry-leading experience in the RF market, Junkosha’s next generation of cables and interconnects for the 5G industry stand up to the rigors of higher frequencies while operating efficiently in environments with high flexure and temperature change.

“Junkosha’s new products fit perfectly into our Microwave portfolio and our growth strategy. We are well-positioned for continued growth, and will continue to provide our customers with cutting-edge technology and products,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group.

Richardson Electronics provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair on a global basis.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

About Junkosha
Junkosha are pioneers of sophisticated fluoropolymer application technologies across many sectors including microwave interconnect and medical devices. With three operations in Japan, including its headquarters as well as sites in the US, UK and China, it is one of the best kept advanced technology secrets outside of Japan. The company provides wire and cable products, including microwave interconnects, robot cables, high data rate cables, camera link cable assemblies, ultrafine coaxial cables and assemblies, cables for clean environments, and general wires and cables. It also provides tube and fitting products, including generic resin tubes, fluoropolymer tubes, high-barrier tubes, flexible multi-layered tubes, industrial hoses, degassing modules, heat-shrinkable tubes, and the market leading peelable heat shrink tubes.

This release has been issued on behalf of Junkosha by Kredo Consulting Ltd. For further information please contact Andy Parker on andy@kredoconsulting.com or +44 (0) 1242 650573, Steve Thomas on steve@kredoconsulting.com or +44 (0)1242 650574 or Alexis White on alexis@kredoconsulting.com.

For Details Contact:
Chris Marshall
CTO/VP of Marketing
Phone: (630) 208-2222
chrism@rell.com


