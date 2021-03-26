The Annual General Meeting of Gofore Plc, was held on 26 March 2021 at 14:00 EET at Töölönlahdenkatu 2, 00100 Helsinki. Shareholders and their proxy representatives could participate in the Annual General Meeting and exercise their rights only by voting in advance and by making counterproposals and presenting questions in advance. It was not possible to participate at the meeting venue in person. The Annual General Meeting was arranged in accordance with an exceptional meeting procedure based on the temporary legislation to limit the spread of Covid-19 pandemic approved by the Finnish Parliament.

Resolutions of Gofore Plc’s Annual General Meeting and Organisation Meeting of the Board of Directors on 26 March 2021

The minutes of the General Meeting in Finnish will be available on Gofore Plc’s website at http://gofore.com/yhtiokokous2021/ and an English translation of the minutes will be available on http://gofore.com/agm2021/.

Adoption of the financial statements



The Annual General Meeting adopted the company’s financial statements for the financial period from 1 January–31 December 2020.

Dividend of EUR 0.24 per share

The Annual General Meeting confirmed a dividend of EUR 0.24 per share to be paid for the financial period 1 January– 31 December 2020. The total amount of dividend is EUR 3,372,535.44, calculated on the basis of the outstanding shares as per the day of the Annual General Meeting. The record date for the dividend distribution will be 30 March 2021 and the dividend payment date will be 8 April 2021.

Resolution on discharge from liability

It was resolved to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial period of 1 January – 31 December 2020.

Remuneration report

It was resolved to adopt the Remuneration Report for the Governing Bodies.

The remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors

It was resolved that the remuneration for the Chair of the Board is EUR 3,500 per month and for the members of the Board EUR 2,000 per month. In addition, it was approved that the Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that each Board Member be paid a fee for each committee meeting as follows: The Chair of the Committee should be paid EUR 800 and the other committee members EUR 400 for each meeting. All members of the Board will be compensated for travel expenses against receipt in accordance with the company's travel policy.