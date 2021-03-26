DMG Blockchain Solutions and Argo Blockchain to Launch the First Clean Energy Bitcoin Mining Pool

As founding shareholders and partners, DMG and Argo have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to establish Terra Pool, a cooperative effort to launch a Bitcoin mining pool exclusively powered by clean energy. Initially, the Pool will consist of both DMG’s and Argo’s hashrate, which currently uses energy generated by hydroelectric resources.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB US: DMGGF) (FRANKFURT: 6AX) (“ DMG ”), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, and Argo Blockchain Plc (LSE: ARB) (“ Argo” ), a UK-based global cryptocurrency mining company, are pleased to announce Terra Pool (the “ Pool ”), the world’s first Bitcoin mining pool powered by clean energy. Aligning with the latest climate science, Terra Pool will work to better manage the impact of Bitcoin mining on the climate.

“DMG’s increased innovative strength and continued focus on eco-friendly Bitcoin mining has the opportunity to drive transformations in how the Bitcoin mining community acts towards a climate-conscious future,” said DMG CEO Dan Reitzik. “DMG’s ongoing commitment to clean energy-based capital deployment is a key industry development. We believe this is an opportunity for continued growth as we develop a better understanding of climate-friendly operations while simultaneously integrating the newest and most innovative blockchain technologies.”

Terra Pool will provide both a strong incentive and accessible platform for cryptocurrency miners to produce Bitcoin in a sustainable and climate-conscious way with the goal of significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade. In the near-term, Terra Pool will work with like-minded Bitcoin miners to expedite the shift from conventional power to clean energy.

“Addressing climate change is a priority for Argo,” said Argo Blockchain CEO Peter Wall. “Partnering with DMG to create the first ‘green’ Bitcoin mining pool is an important step towards protecting our planet today and for generations to come. We are hopeful other companies within the Bitcoin mining industry follow in our footsteps to demonstrate broader climate consciousness.”

About Argo Blockchain Plc

Argo Blockchain plc is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the largest and most efficient operations powered by clean energy. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB and on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States under the ticker: ARBKF.