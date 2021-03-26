 
checkAd

CONDITIONS FOR PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 16:20  |  27   |   |   

Bid procedure, 2021-03-31
Bonds Bonds issued in SEK by Swedish non-financial undertakings.

The following bonds are eligible for delivery:

 


ELLEVIO AB: XS1562583341, 2024-02-28

ELLEVIO AB: XS1526292815, 2023-12-09

SAGAX AB: SE0010324228, 2022-02-15

SAGAX AB: XS2093119175, 2023-06-16

STOCKHOLMS KOOPERATIVA B: SE0012193894, 2023-09-29

STOCKHOLMS KOOPERATIVA B: SE0013407640, 2022-11-28

SKF AB: SE0014449641, 2024-06-10

INVESTMENT AB LATOUR: SE0010985523, 2022-03-16

INVESTMENT AB LATOUR: SE0012676641, 2023-03-27

 


Delivery of a Bond may not occur if the Counterparty has purchased the Bond from the issuer more recently than one month prior to the date of announcement of the Special terms, that is, the purchase may not have taken place after:

2021-02-28
Bid date 2021-03-31
Bid times 10.00-11.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount) XS1562583341: 3000 mln SEK +/-3000 mln SEK

XS1526292815: 1000 mln SEK +/-1000 mln SEK

SE0010324228: 1250 mln SEK +/-1250 mln SEK

XS2093119175: 500 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK

SE0012193894: 600 mln SEK +/-600 mln SEK

SE0013407640: 600 mln SEK +/-600 mln SEK

SE0014449641: 2100 mln SEK +/-2100 mln SEK

SE0010985523: 1000 mln SEK +/-1000 mln SEK

SE0012676641: 1100 mln SEK +/-1100 mln SEK

 
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) XS1562583341: 3000 mln SEK per bid

XS1526292815: 1000 mln SEK per bid

SE0010324228: 1250 mln SEK per bid

XS2093119175: 500 mln SEK per bid

SE0012193894: 600 mln SEK per bid

SE0013407640: 600 mln SEK per bid

SE0014449641: 2100 mln SEK per bid

SE0010985523: 1000 mln SEK per bid

SE0012676641: 1100 mln SEK per bid

 
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) The total bid volume from a Counterparty may not be lower than SEK 4 million and may not be lower than SEK 4 million per Bond (ISIN code).
Expected allocation time Not later than 11.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date 2021-04-06
Delivery of bonds Securities issued in PM part:

To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system: 1 4948 6383.

 


Securities issued in AM part:

To the Riksbank’s account in State Street (Global Custodian):

Global Custodian BIC Code: SBOSUS3CXXX

Local agent: SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB (SEB)

Local agent's BIC Code: ESSESESSXXX

Global Custodian's account name at SEB: STATE STREET BANK & TRUST

Global Custodian's account number at SEB: 01-100 386 491

Riksbank’s account name at Global Custodian: SVERIGES RIKSBANK Riksbank’s account number at Global Custodian: 0145

PSET BIC: VPCSSESSXXX

Counterparties must use BIC: ESSESESSXXX in field 95P:: DEAG/REAG and State Street BIC: SBOSUS3CXXX in field 95P::SELL/BUYR in the settlement instruction.

 


Securities issued for the euro market (ISIN code with XS):

To the Riksbank's account with Euroclear Bank: 91181.
General Terms and Conditions General terms and conditions for the Riksbank’s corporate bond purchases via bid procedure 2020:1. dated 17 November 2020 (see the Riksbank’s website).

Stockholm, 2021-03-26

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CONDITIONS FOR PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS Bid procedure, 2021-03-31BondsBonds issued in SEK by Swedish non-financial undertakings.The following bonds are eligible for delivery: ELLEVIO AB: XS1562583341, 2024-02-28ELLEVIO AB: XS1526292815, 2023-12-09SAGAX AB: SE0010324228, 2022-02-15SAGAX …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
NIO Inc. Announces Temporary Suspension of Production for Five Working Days
Correction: Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S
Umicore - Notice of ordinary and special shareholders’ meetings
Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Technical Reports for Canadian Malartic and El Peñón
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica Signs Agreement to Acquire Walman in the U.S.
Comstock Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date
Grieg Seafood ASA: Integrated Annual Report 2020
STMicroelectronics Reports on Resolutions to be Proposed at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of ...
Sorrento Announces Updated Positive Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Titel
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin