Saxenda® recommended for approval by European Medicines Agency committee for the treatment of obesity in adolescents aged 12-17 years

Bagsværd, Denmark (ots/PRNewswire) - Novo Nordisk today announced that the
Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) under the European
Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended that the use of Saxenda® is expanded for
the treatment of obesity in adolescents aged 12-17 years.1

Over the last 20 years, the global prevalence of obesity in children and
adolescents has doubled from 1 in 10 to 1 in 5,2,3 and now more than 124 million
children and adolescents live with obesity globally.4 Adolescents with obesity
are more likely to develop weight-related complications, like diabetes and heart
disease at a younger age,5 therefore it is important that adolescents with
obesity have the necessary support to effectively manage their weight.

If approved, Saxenda® will be the first EU-approved treatment for obesity in
adolescents. Saxenda® would be approved for the treatment of adolescents with
obesity, with an initial body mass index (BMI) corresponding to >=30 kg/m2 for
adults and a body weight above 60 kg, in combination with healthy eating and
increased physical activity.1 Saxenda® is already indicated for weight
management in adults with a BMI >=30 kg/m2, or >=27 kg/m2 with one or more
weight-related comorbidity, as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and
increased physical activity.6

"The global rise in adolescent obesity is a public health issue and poses a
severe challenge for adolescents' living with obesity due to the limited
treatment options available," said Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president
for development at Novo Nordisk. "The recommendation from the CHMP for the
approval of Saxenda® for adolescents is an important step towards offering
adolescents with obesity a treatment option to effectively manage their weight
when healthy eating and physical activity alone is not enough."

The CHMP opinion is based on the results of a phase 3 trial published last year
in the New England Journal of Medicine, which demonstrated a significant
reduction in Body Mass Index (BMI) Standard Deviation Score (SDS), and reduction
in BMI, body weight and other weight-related endpoints in adolescents with
obesity, when using Saxenda® as an adjunct to lifestyle therapy. The safety
profile was similar to that observed in adults with the most common adverse
events being gastro-intestinal in nature.7

The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission, the
governing body granting approval for the marketing of medicines in the EU. Novo
Nordisk expects to receive the European Commission decision on the Saxenda®
label update within a few months.
