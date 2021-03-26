Saxenda® recommended for approval by European Medicines Agency committee for the treatment of obesity in adolescents aged 12-17 years

Bagsværd, Denmark (ots/PRNewswire) - Novo Nordisk today announced that the

Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) under the European

Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended that the use of Saxenda® is expanded for

the treatment of obesity in adolescents aged 12-17 years.1



Over the last 20 years, the global prevalence of obesity in children and

adolescents has doubled from 1 in 10 to 1 in 5,2,3 and now more than 124 million

children and adolescents live with obesity globally.4 Adolescents with obesity

are more likely to develop weight-related complications, like diabetes and heart

disease at a younger age,5 therefore it is important that adolescents with

obesity have the necessary support to effectively manage their weight.







adolescents. Saxenda® would be approved for the treatment of adolescents with

obesity, with an initial body mass index (BMI) corresponding to >=30 kg/m2 for

adults and a body weight above 60 kg, in combination with healthy eating and

increased physical activity.1 Saxenda® is already indicated for weight

management in adults with a BMI >=30 kg/m2, or >=27 kg/m2 with one or more

weight-related comorbidity, as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and

increased physical activity.6



"The global rise in adolescent obesity is a public health issue and poses a

severe challenge for adolescents' living with obesity due to the limited

treatment options available," said Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president

for development at Novo Nordisk. "The recommendation from the CHMP for the

approval of Saxenda® for adolescents is an important step towards offering

adolescents with obesity a treatment option to effectively manage their weight

when healthy eating and physical activity alone is not enough."



The CHMP opinion is based on the results of a phase 3 trial published last year

in the New England Journal of Medicine, which demonstrated a significant

reduction in Body Mass Index (BMI) Standard Deviation Score (SDS), and reduction

in BMI, body weight and other weight-related endpoints in adolescents with

obesity, when using Saxenda® as an adjunct to lifestyle therapy. The safety

profile was similar to that observed in adults with the most common adverse

events being gastro-intestinal in nature.7



The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission, the

governing body granting approval for the marketing of medicines in the EU. Novo

Nordisk expects to receive the European Commission decision on the Saxenda®

