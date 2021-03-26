 
Resolutions from Tryg A/S’ annual general meeting 2021 (AGM)

Tryg’s annual general meeting (AGM) was held today. At the AGM, the shareholders adopted the report of the group’s activities in the financial year 2020.


The annual meeting also approved the following items:

• Tryg’s annual report 2020, including the resolution on discharge of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board.

• Resolution to distribution of profits in accordance with the approved annual report as the profit for the year DKK 2,773m is transferred to the equity.

• The remuneration report for 2020.

• The remuneration for the Supervisory Board for 2021 including the fees to members of the Supervisory Board committees.

• Proposal of renewal and extension of the existing authority to the Supervisory Board to let the company acquire own shares up to a total nominal value of DKK 151,000,000 until 31 December 2022.

• Proposal for adjustment of the company’s purpose in Article 2 of the Articles of Association

• Proposal for authorising the Supervisory Board to hold general meetings exclusively through electronic means in Article 11 of the Articles of Association

• Proposal for adjustment of the standard agenda in Article 16 of the Articles of Association

• Proposal for the possibility of publishing announcements in English only in Article 24 of the Articles of Association

• Approval of the remuneration policy


Nine members of the Supervisory Board were elected:

• Karen Bladt

• Claus Wistoft

• Ida Sofie Jensen

• Jukka Pertola (independent)

• Torben Nielsen (independent)

• Lene Skole (independent)

• Mari Thjømøe (independent)

• Carl-Viggo Östlund (independent)

• Lone Møller Olsen (independent)

After the annual general meeting, the Supervisory Board elected Jukka Pertola as Chairman and Torben Nielsen as Deputy Chairman.


Employees have elected the following four members to the Supervisory Board:

• Elias Bakk

• Charlotte Dietzer

• Jens Ove Mikkelsen

• Tina Snejbjerg


• PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was elected as Tryg’s public accountant.


The Articles of Association, the remuneration report for 2020 and the remuneration policy for Tryg can be downloaded at tryg.com.

Attachment


