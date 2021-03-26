 
Treasury Bill Auction Announcement - RIKV 21 0517 - RIKV 21 0915

Series RIKV 21 0517 RIKV 21 0915
ISIN IS0000032381 IS0000032316
Maturity Date 05/17/2021 09/15/2021
Auction Date 03/30/2021 03/30/2021
Settlement Date 04/06/2021 04/06/2021

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bills in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bills must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date and the Bills will be delivered in electronic form on the same day.

Further reference is made to the General Terms of Icelandic Treasury bills and General Terms of Auction for Treasury bills on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.




Wertpapier


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
Results of additional issuance - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKS 33 0321
22.03.21
Fiscal plan 2022-2026: The right measures delivered progress and a positive outlook
19.03.21
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKS 33 0321
17.03.21
Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKS 33 0321
12.03.21
Signing of Agreements with Primary Dealers
10.03.21
Signing of agreements regarding issuance of Treasury securities and market making in the secondary market
05.03.21
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 22 1026
05.03.21
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 26 0216 - RIKS 33 0321
03.03.21
Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - Exchange Auction - RIKB 22 1026
03.03.21
Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - Exchange Auction - RIKS 26 0216 - RIKS 33 0321