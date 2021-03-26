 
Nordic Nanovector ASA - allocation of PSUs

OSLO, Norway, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Nordic Nanovector ASA ("Nordic Nanovector" or the "Company") has on 26 March 2021 decided to grant 1,070,000 Performance Share Units ("PSUs") to employees in accordance with the authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting held on 10 June 2020 (the "AGM").

The terms and conditions of the PSUs, which are part of the Company's long-term incentive plan for employees, are described on pages 27-30 in the Company's annual report for 2019.

The PSUs are granted without consideration. The PSUs are non-transferable and will vest three years after the date of grant subject to satisfaction of the applicable vesting conditions. Each vested PSU will give the holder the right to acquire one share in the Company at an exercise price corresponding to the par value of the shares being NOK 0.20.

In accordance with the resolution at the AGM, the PSUs are secured by a corresponding number of free-standing warrants. The sole purpose of the warrants is to ensure delivery of shares in the Company upon exercise of the PSUs. The warrants do not give the PSU holders (or the option holders) a right to subscribe for any additional shares in the Company.

Of the 1,070,000 allocated PSUs, 455,000 PSUs have been granted to members of the Company's executive management. Peter Braun has been granted 350,000 PSUs. 20,000 PSUs have been granted to new employees and 245,000 PSUs have been granted to other current employees.

The following primary insiders were granted PSUs on 26 March 2021:

Peter Braun new CEO was granted 350,000 PSUs to be delivered when joining Nordic Nanovector. Peter Braun will hold 350,000 PSUs and 0 shares

Lars Nieba, interim CEO was granted 90,000 PSUs. Lars Nieba now holds 200,000 PSUs and 15,713 shares

Malene Brondberg, CFO was granted 90,000 PSUs. Malene Brondberg now holds 155,000 PSUs and 21,196 shares

Jostein Dahle, CSO was granted 45,000 PSUs. Jostein Dahle now holds 110,000 PSUs, 150,000 options and 204,958 shares including shares to related party

Marco Renoldi, COO was granted 45,000 PSUs. Marco Renoldi now holds 115,000 PSUs, 464,137 options and 92,888 shares

Rosemarie Corrigan, CQO was granted 45,000 PSUs. Rosemarie Corrigan now holds 110,000 PSUs and 2,436 shares

Gabriele Elbl, VP Global Regulatory Affairs was granted 45,000 PSUs. Gabriele Elbl now holds 95,000 PSUs and 0 shares

Christine Wilkinson Blanc, CMO was granted 95,000 PSUs. Christine Wilkinson Blanc now holds 95,000 PSUs, and 0 shares.

