 
checkAd

Waterproofing Businesses Unified With Beacon Branding

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.03.2021, 17:00  |  18   |   |   

Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) (the “Company”) announced today that its five Waterproofing brands across the western U.S., including Hawaii, will now be named Beacon Waterproofing Products.

“We took the first step to update the branding of our 40 Exteriors brands a year ago and now are pleased to bring our Waterproofing businesses under the same Beacon Building Products umbrella,” said Beacon’s President and CEO, Julian Francis. “Waterproofing products are an important part of our residential and commercial customers’ requirements for new construction as well as replacement and remodeling work.”

“The contractor, consultant and architectural communities will now benefit from Beacon’s strength in providing technical solutions from the rooftop to the foundation – truly the full building envelope,” commented Nevin Holly, Beacon’s National Vice President, Waterproofing. “In addition, all of our Waterproofing products are now available on our industry-leading e-commerce platform, Beacon PRO+, so that customers can save time and increase their efficiency.”

The new name and logo will be adopted at over 20 Beacon Waterproofing Products branches, replacing Atlas Supply in Washington, Oregon and Idaho; Can-Do Supply in Hawaii; Lowry’s and SWS in California and Arizona; and ProCoat Systems in Colorado and Utah. Beacon also opened a new Waterproofing branch in Las Vegas, Nevada this month.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 90,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

Beacon Roofing Supply Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Waterproofing Businesses Unified With Beacon Branding Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) (the “Company”) announced today that its five Waterproofing brands across the western U.S., including Hawaii, will now be named Beacon Waterproofing Products. “We took the first step to update the branding of our 40 Exteriors …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Okta Welcomes Kendall Collins as Chief Marketing Officer
European Medicines Agency Accepts Marketing Authorization Application for Enfortumab Vedotin
Joint FDA Advisory Committee Votes on Application for Tanezumab for the Treatment of Osteoarthritis ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Metrics
NextDecade, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures Sign Term Sheet for CO2 Transportation and Storage in South ...
Universal Electronics Inc. to Work with Instreamatic to Deliver Voice-Enabled Interactive ...
FREYR and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Provide a Transaction Update
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. Interview to Air on Bloomberg Television U.S. on the RedChip Money Report
ISG Sees Pandemic as Catalyst for Smart Manufacturing
BlackRock to Host 2021 Virtual Investor Day on June 10th, 2021
Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
Certain Morgan Stanley Closed-End Funds Declare Quarterly Dividends
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
Beacon Enhances E-Commerce Platform With Estimating Edge Software
08.03.21
Beacon Launches North American Female Roofing Professional of the Year Competition
03.03.21
Beacon Appoints Earl Newsome, Jr. to Its Board of Directors
26.02.21
Beacon to Present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference