Waterproofing Businesses Unified With Beacon Branding

“We took the first step to update the branding of our 40 Exteriors brands a year ago and now are pleased to bring our Waterproofing businesses under the same Beacon Building Products umbrella,” said Beacon’s President and CEO, Julian Francis. “Waterproofing products are an important part of our residential and commercial customers’ requirements for new construction as well as replacement and remodeling work.”

Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) (the “Company”) announced today that its five Waterproofing brands across the western U.S., including Hawaii, will now be named Beacon Waterproofing Products.

“The contractor, consultant and architectural communities will now benefit from Beacon’s strength in providing technical solutions from the rooftop to the foundation – truly the full building envelope,” commented Nevin Holly, Beacon’s National Vice President, Waterproofing. “In addition, all of our Waterproofing products are now available on our industry-leading e-commerce platform, Beacon PRO+, so that customers can save time and increase their efficiency.”

The new name and logo will be adopted at over 20 Beacon Waterproofing Products branches, replacing Atlas Supply in Washington, Oregon and Idaho; Can-Do Supply in Hawaii; Lowry’s and SWS in California and Arizona; and ProCoat Systems in Colorado and Utah. Beacon also opened a new Waterproofing branch in Las Vegas, Nevada this month.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 90,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

