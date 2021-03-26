 
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Root, Inc. (ROOT)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming May 18, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Root, Inc. (“Root” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ROOT): (a) securities between October 28, 2020 and March 8, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or (b) Root Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering on or about October 28, 2020 (the “IPO” or “Offering”).

If you suffered a loss on your Root investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/root-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On December 1, 2020, post-market, Root announced its third quarter 2020 financial results, reporting revenues of $50.5 million (or down 36.6% year-over-year) and earnings per share (“EPS”) of -$2.20 per share (missing consensus estimates by $1.79 per share).

On this news, the Company’s stock fell $2.30, or over 13%, to close at $14.70 per share on December 2, 2020.

Then, on February 25, 2021, post-market, Root announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results, reporting EPS of -$0.72, missing consensus estimates by $0.07 per share.

On this news, the Company’s stock fell $2.93, or nearly 18%, to close at $13.49 per share on February 26, 2021.

Then, on March 9, 2021, BofA Securities analyst Joshua Shanker initiated coverage of Root with an "Underperform" rating on the premise that the Company is unlikely to be cash flow positive until 2027, finding that Root "will require not insignificant cash infusions from the capital markets to bridge its cash flow needs." The report stated that already established market players would continue to impede the Company’s profitability with superior telematics data and their dominant market positions.

On this news, stock price fell $0.18 per share, or 1.46%, to close at $12.17 per share on March 9, 2021, representing a 55% decline from the IPO price.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Root would foreseeably fail to generate positive cash flow for at least several years following the IPO; (2) accordingly, the Company would foreseeably require significant cash infusions to meet its cash flow needs; (3) notwithstanding the Defendants’ touting of Root’s purportedly unique, data-driven advantages, several of the Company’s established industry peers in fact possessed significant competitive advantages over Root with respect to, inter alia, telematics data and data engagement; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants’ public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Root securities during the Class Period and/or Class A common stock pursuant to the IPO, you may move the Court no later than May 18, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

