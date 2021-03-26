 
checkAd

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 17:30  |  11   |   |   

Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Group”)

26 March 2021

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name STEVEN MC TIERNAN
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name KENMARE RESOURCES PLC

 
b) LEI 635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial  instrument, type  of
instrument 		ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

 
Identification code IE00BDC5DG00
b) Nature of the transaction   PURCHASE OF SHARES
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
£4.08 12,254
   
   
   
   
d) Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price 		12,254 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AT £4.08 EACH

 
e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-26
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
g) Additional Information  

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name GRAHAM MARTIN
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name KENMARE RESOURCES PLC

 
b) LEI 635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial  instrument, type  of
instrument 		ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

 
Identification code IE00BDC5DG00
b) Nature of the transaction   PURCHASE OF SHARES
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
€4.61 15,865 SHARES
   
   
   
d) Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price 		15,865 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AT €4.61 EACH

 
e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-24
f) Place of the transaction IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE/EURONEXT DUBLIN
g) Additional Information  

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name DEIRDRE SOMERS
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name KENMARE RESOURCES PLC

 
b) LEI 635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial  instrument, type  of
instrument 		ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

 
Identification code IE00BDC5DG00
b) Nature of the transaction   PURCHASE OF SHARES
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
€4.74 3,940 SHARES
   
   
   
d) Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price 		3,940 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AT €4.74 EACH

 
e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-24
f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT DUBLIN
g) Additional Information  

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name TONY MCCLUSKEY
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status FINANCIAL DIRECTOR
b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name KENMARE RESOURCES PLC

 
b) LEI 635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial  instrument, type  of
instrument 		ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

 
Identification code IE00BDC5DG00
b) Nature of the transaction   PURCHASE OF SHARES
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
£4.14 9,156 shares
   
   
   
d) Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price 		9,156 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AT £4.14 EACH

 
e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-25
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
g) Additional Information  

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name ROSTREVOR ONE LIMITED
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH MICHAEL CARVILL (DIRECTOR)
b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name KENMARE RESOURCES PLC

 
b) LEI 635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial  instrument, type  of
instrument 		ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

 
Identification code IE00BDC5DG00
b) Nature of the transaction   PURCHASE OF SHARES
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
£4.04 11,600
   
   
   
d) Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price 		11,600 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AT £4.04 EACH

 
e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-25

 
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange
g) Additional Information  

Kenmare Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Director/PDMR Shareholding Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Group”) 26 March 2021 Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
NIO Inc. Announces Temporary Suspension of Production for Five Working Days
Umicore - Notice of ordinary and special shareholders’ meetings
Holding conditions for the Combined General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE on May 12, ...
Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Technical Reports for Canadian Malartic and El Peñón
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica Signs Agreement to Acquire Walman in the U.S.
Comstock Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date
Grieg Seafood ASA: Integrated Annual Report 2020
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Alcanna Reports 7.6% Growth in Same Store Liquor Sales and Strong Growth in Profitability in the ...
Titel
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
2020 Preliminary Results
17.03.21
Board Update
11.03.21
Update on migration of uncertificated shares from CREST to the Euroclear Bank system
10.03.21
Operational update