Director/PDMR Shareholding

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name STEVEN MC TIERNAN 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name KENMARE RESOURCES PLC



b) LEI 635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH



Identification code IE00BDC5DG00 b) Nature of the transaction PURCHASE OF SHARES c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £4.08 12,254 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price 12,254 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AT £4.08 EACH



e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-26 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE g) Additional Information

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name GRAHAM MARTIN 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name KENMARE RESOURCES PLC



b) LEI 635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH



Identification code IE00BDC5DG00 b) Nature of the transaction PURCHASE OF SHARES c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) €4.61 15,865 SHARES d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price 15,865 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AT €4.61 EACH



e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-24 f) Place of the transaction IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE/EURONEXT DUBLIN g) Additional Information

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name DEIRDRE SOMERS 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name KENMARE RESOURCES PLC



b) LEI 635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH



Identification code IE00BDC5DG00 b) Nature of the transaction PURCHASE OF SHARES c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) €4.74 3,940 SHARES d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price 3,940 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AT €4.74 EACH



e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-24 f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT DUBLIN g) Additional Information

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name TONY MCCLUSKEY 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status FINANCIAL DIRECTOR b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name KENMARE RESOURCES PLC



b) LEI 635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH



Identification code IE00BDC5DG00 b) Nature of the transaction PURCHASE OF SHARES c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £4.14 9,156 shares d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price 9,156 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AT £4.14 EACH



e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-25 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE g) Additional Information

