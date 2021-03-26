 
checkAd

Publication of Prospectus Supplement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 17:36  |  28   |   |   


 

Shell International Finance B.V. and Royal Dutch Shell plc

26 March 2021

Publication of Prospectus Supplement

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Royal Dutch Shell A!
Long
Basispreis 15,12€
Hebel 10,03
Ask 2,10
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 18,93€
Hebel 9,04
Ask 0,19
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The following documents (the “Documents”) are available for viewing:

Prospectus Supplement dated 23 March 2021

Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2020

Royal Dutch Shell plc Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2020

The Documents must be read in conjunction with the Information Memorandum dated 13 August 2020 as supplemented by the first supplement dated 30 October 2020 relating to the Programme. The Information Memorandum constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Full information on Shell International Finance B.V. and Royal Dutch Shell plc is only available on the basis of the Information Memorandum and the Documents.

To view the Documents, please paste the following URLs into the address bar of your browser.

Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2020

https://reports.shell.com/annual-report/2020/servicepages/downloads/fi ...

Royal Dutch Shell plc Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2020

https://www.shell.com/about-us/annual-publications/annual-reports-down ...

Prospectus Supplement dated 23 March 2021

https://www.shell.com/investors/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note ...

Other content available on Shell’s website and the content of any other website accessible from hyperlinks on Shell’s website is not incorporated into, and does not form part of, this announcement.

The Documents will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.   

The Information Memorandum is not provided for, or directed at, U.S. persons or persons in the United States. If you are a U.S. person or are viewing this page from the United States, you should exit this section of the website.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550

DISCLAIMER – INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Information Memorandum may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Information Memorandum) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Information Memorandum is not addressed.  Prior to relying on the information contained in the Information Memorandum, you must ascertain from the Information Memorandum whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.


 


Seite 1 von 2
Royal Dutch Shell (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Publication of Prospectus Supplement   Shell International Finance B.V. and Royal Dutch Shell plc 26 March 2021 Publication of Prospectus Supplement The following documents (the “Documents”) are available for viewing: Prospectus Supplement dated 23 March 2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
NIO Inc. Announces Temporary Suspension of Production for Five Working Days
Umicore - Notice of ordinary and special shareholders’ meetings
Holding conditions for the Combined General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE on May 12, ...
Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Technical Reports for Canadian Malartic and El Peñón
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica Signs Agreement to Acquire Walman in the U.S.
Comstock Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date
Grieg Seafood ASA: Integrated Annual Report 2020
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Alcanna Reports 7.6% Growth in Same Store Liquor Sales and Strong Growth in Profitability in the ...
Titel
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:33 Uhr
3 Gründe, warum ich überlege, die Hälfte meiner Royal-Dutch-Shell-Aktien zu verkaufen
25.03.21
Arca Oil Index: Konsolidierung läuft!
25.03.21
Aktien Europa: Leichte Verluste - Blockierter Suez-Kanal belastet Ölsektor
25.03.21
Deutsche Rohstoff AG, Royal Dutch Shell, Nel ASA: Achtung - hier brennt es!
24.03.21
Starke Performance!: Das SRC Mining Special Situations Zertifikat überzeugt mit toller Performance und Diversifikation!
22.03.21
Chevron: Das wird jetzt wichtig!
20.03.21
Royal Durch Shell & Co.: Wird die IEA jetzt zur Spaßbremse?
17.03.21
4 billige Aktien, jetzt kaufen!
17.03.21
Royal Dutch Shell: Schritt für Schritt Richtung Konzernumbau!
16.03.21
Vergiss Shell! Diese Bio-Kraftstoff-Aktien sind richtige Raketen

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17:34 Uhr
6.893
Royal Dutch Shell - Back to the Future
13.03.21
67
Royal Dutch Shell, BP & Co.: Nie wieder steigende Nachfrage nach Öl?
01.03.21
3
Kraftwerk Moorburg wird voraussichtlich am 7. Juli stillgelegt
16.02.21
4
JPMORGAN belässt SHELL A auf 'Overweight'
16.02.21
3
Brent C.O.: Aufwärtsbewegung gewinnt an Dynamik