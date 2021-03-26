 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.03.2021 / 18:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Cserna

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
cyan AG

b) LEI
894500180W6SSACJ1T19 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
12 EUR 300000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
12.0000 EUR 300000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-26; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


26.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: cyan AG
Theatinerstraße 11
80333 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.cyansecurity.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

65136  26.03.2021 



Wertpapier


