WISeKey $WKEY to Auction the First Ever Secure Luxury Non-Fungible Token #NFT Watch on March 31, 2021

WISeKey’s CEO, Carlos Moreira will appear on Benzinga's 'Power Hour' to discuss WISeKey’s NFT technology, today at 1:30 p.m. ET

Geneva, Switzerland – March 26, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a Swiss based cyber security, IoT, AI platform company, today announced that it will auction the first ever secure luxury NFT watch on March 31, 2021, using Open.Sea NFT MarketPlace. The highest bidder will receive the high-end NFT watch with an embedded digital certificate using a secure element with a cryptographic public‑private key pair unique to each watch.

WISeKey is launching this auction to demonstrate its technology and encourage luxury watch brands to start using it to auction their high-end watches through WIS.Watch NFTs. The company successfully launched this week its WISe.Art, a digital certificate of authenticity, a NFT for art pieces that will live forever on the blockchain, unchanged and unchallengeable, as proof of the buyer’s ownership. This announcement generated strong interest from the luxury and art community and WISe.ART is now operation using OpenSea NFT MarketPlace - https://opensea.io/accounts/WISeArt .

This method secures watches using cutting-edge authentication microprocessors combined with identity blockchain technology, which together with on-the-ground measures ensures the authenticity of the artwork. See video https://youtu.be/CSIqLT0Ucpg .

A WISeKey NFT is a unit of data on the blockchain, where each NFT represents a unique digital item, such as an artwork, audio, video, an item in video games or other forms of creative work. While digital files themselves are infinitely reproducible, NFTs representing them are traced on their underlying blockchains and provide buyers with proof of ownership. Blockchains such as Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Flow, each have their own token standards to define their use of NFTs.