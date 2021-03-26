 
checkAd

WISeKey $WKEY to Auction the First Ever Secure Luxury Non-Fungible Token #NFT Watch on March 31, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 18:00  |  29   |   |   

WISeKey $WKEY to Auction the First Ever Secure Luxury Non-Fungible Token #NFT Watch on March 31, 2021

WISeKey’s WISe.ART NFTs are already trading using a peer-to-peer marketplace for trusted exclusive digital items and crypto luxury collectibles. For more information visit OpenSea NFT MarketPlace at https://opensea.io/accounts/WISeArt.

Wiswatch - WISeKey

Watch demo video of the WIS.Watch NFT activation at https://youtu.be/CSIqLT0Ucpg.

WISeKey’s CEO, Carlos Moreira will appear on Benzinga's 'Power Hour' to discuss WISeKey’s NFT technology, today at 1:30 p.m. ET

Geneva, Switzerland – March 26, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a Swiss based cyber security, IoT, AI platform company, today announced that it will auction the first ever secure luxury NFT watch on March 31, 2021, using Open.Sea NFT MarketPlace. The highest bidder will receive the high-end NFT watch with an embedded digital certificate using a secure element with a cryptographic public‑private key pair unique to each watch.

WISeKey is launching this auction to demonstrate its technology and encourage luxury watch brands to start using it to auction their high-end watches through WIS.Watch NFTs. The company successfully launched this week its WISe.Art, a digital certificate of authenticity, a NFT for art pieces that will live forever on the blockchain, unchanged and unchallengeable, as proof of the buyer’s ownership. This announcement generated strong interest from the luxury and art community and WISe.ART is now operation using OpenSea NFT MarketPlace https://opensea.io/accounts/WISeArt.

This method secures watches using cutting-edge authentication microprocessors combined with identity blockchain technology, which together with on-the-ground measures ensures the authenticity of the artwork. See video  https://youtu.be/CSIqLT0Ucpg.

A WISeKey NFT is a unit of data on the blockchain, where each NFT represents a unique digital item, such as an artwork, audio, video, an item in video games or other forms of creative work. While digital files themselves are infinitely reproducible, NFTs representing them are traced on their underlying blockchains and provide buyers with proof of ownership.  Blockchains such as Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Flow, each have their own token standards to define their use of NFTs.

Seite 1 von 3
WISeKey International Holding Namen-Akt. (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WISeKey $WKEY to Auction the First Ever Secure Luxury Non-Fungible Token #NFT Watch on March 31, 2021 WISeKey $WKEY to Auction the First Ever Secure Luxury Non-Fungible Token #NFT Watch on March 31, 2021 WISeKey’s WISe.ART NFTs are already trading using a peer-to-peer marketplace for trusted exclusive digital items and crypto luxury collectibles. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
NIO Inc. Announces Temporary Suspension of Production for Five Working Days
Umicore - Notice of ordinary and special shareholders’ meetings
Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Technical Reports for Canadian Malartic and El Peñón
Comstock Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date
Grieg Seafood ASA: Integrated Annual Report 2020
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Alcanna Reports 7.6% Growth in Same Store Liquor Sales and Strong Growth in Profitability in the ...
STMicroelectronics Reports on Resolutions to be Proposed at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of ...
Sorrento Announces Updated Positive Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Titel
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
WISeKey $WKEY introduces WISe.Art, a digital certificate of authenticity — a “non-fungible token” (NFT) — that lives forever on the blockchain, unchanged and unchallengeable, as proof of buyer’s ownership
24.03.21
WISeKey $WKEY Partners with Cortus to Secure Automated Vehicles Capable of Controlling All Aspects of Driving Without Human Intervention
22.03.21
WISeKey $WKEY Selected by Billon Group to Provide MPKI Services Allowing Trusted Remote Document Signing with Blockchain Technologies
18.03.21
WISeKey Announces Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) for Digital Identity Verification of Valuable Objects and Proof of Ownership of Digital and Tangible Assets
16.03.21
WISeKey Partners with The Government of Seychelles to Explore the Potential of Introducing Trusted Digital Identity Services for Citizens of the Republic of Seychelles, Businesses, Digital Nomads and Visitors
15.03.21
WISeKey tätigt strategische Investition in FOSSA Systems und entwickelt ein IoT WISeSAT.Space mit erstem Weltraumstart im Q4 2021 / Q1 2022
15.03.21
WISeKey Launches Digital Vaccination Certificates Platform VaccineTrusts.com, to be Used as a Proof of Evidence for Those Who Have Received Coronavirus Vaccine
11.03.21
WISeKey Makes a Strategic Investment in FOSSA Systems and Develops an IoT WISeSAT.Space with First Space Launch Due in Q4 2021 / Q1 2022
09.03.21
WISeKey Connects its Digital Identity for People and Objects Semiconductor Install Base of 1.6 Billion Secure Chips and 5 Billion Root of Trust to HIRO Artificial Intelligence
05.03.21
WISeKey’s WISeToken Utility Token, a Blockchain-Based Asset for Machine-to-Machine Interactions is Now Integrated into the Oracle Blockchain

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
366
Wisekey - lohnendes Investment?