PROGRESS WITH EARNINGS IN 2020

Bertrand Laurioz, ADLPerformance Group Chairman and CEO: “Our results for 2020 reflect our Group’s sound foundations, particularly during a crisis period. With net sales up 0.5%, and 24% growth in our net income after minority interests, we are demonstrating the resilience of our diversified model. These results also illustrate the success of the Group’s dynamic transformation which, thanks to our new transversal commercial organization, is helping drive the development of our subsidiaries and the various companies joining us.

After acquiring three companies last year in the digital marketing sector, we aim to continue moving forward with our robust external growth in 2021 through acquisitions of companies with complementary capabilities and expertise, as shown by our recent acquisition of an interest in the integrated media agency Grand Mercredi, specialized in the seniors segment.

We have embarked on a major development of our activities with the ambition to become a European leader for cross-channel data marketing by 2025. The strength of our financial resources combined with the increase in our capabilities will enable us to benefit from a significant leverage effect for the development of our Group”.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Despite the health crisis and the end of sales under the France Abonnements brand as announced, the Group successfully maintained a slight level of net sales growth in 2020. Specifically, the rollout of a new commercial organization around business divisions has supported the development of offers for each market.

In this context, the portfolio-based activities showed their resilience and their ability to bounce back. Following a second quarter significantly affected by the first lockdown, the Magazines business recorded a marked upturn in partnership-based subscription recruitment during the second half of the year, enabling the active open-ended subscriber portfolio to stabilize at 2.7 million units. The Insurance business continued to grow (+9%), helping drive the development of the policyholder portfolio, generating recurrent revenues.