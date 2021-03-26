 
UBISOFT ANNOUNCES TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX ESPORTS SEASON 2021 KICKS OFF WITH RECORD-BREAKING VIEWERSHIP RESULTS

UBISOFT ANNOUNCES TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX ESPORTS SEASON 2021 KICKS OFF WITH RECORD-BREAKING VIEWERSHIP RESULTS

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Esports broke Season 2020 records during the kickoff of Season 2021 across all four regions: including the European League, Asia-Pacific League, Latin-American League and North American League.

Paris, FRANCE — March 26, 2021 — Today, Ubisoft announced its best performance to date for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Esports regional leagues, with record-breaking peak concurrent viewers and average minute audience results in each of its four regional leagues, including respective subdivisions.

Positive performance throughout the first playdays of the leagues further validates Rainbow Six Esports’ ongoing efforts to reinforce the quality and competitiveness across all regional leagues, with:

  • Extensive efforts in content creation, storytelling and broadcast production value to engage viewers
  • Improvement to the competitive formats, now streamlined across the four regions, allowing fans to follow their favorite team each week in regular rendezvous
  • More rewarding streams for viewers due to the addition of Twitch Drops
  • Continued support of strong organizations, including the arrival of new names in the ecosystem such as T1 and DWG KIA in the Asia-Pacific League North Division.

EUROPEAN LEAGUE

If Playday 1 of the Season 2021 European League saw a massive progression in viewership compared with last season, the trend was confirmed in Playday 2 with the league reaching new heights once again on March 22nd. The European League scored its best peak concurrence viewers (peak CCV) result to date for a regular playday: 110K peak CCV*, corresponding to a progression of 117% compared with the most performing playday of the European League in Season 2020 on that indicator, and breaking the records of all 4 regional leagues regular playdays in Season 2020. The peak was reached during an action-packed match opposing Rogue to Team Vitality, where Rogue managed to overcome Team Vitality’s match-long dominion to send them to the overtime and finally seize the win.

