Tauriga Sciences Inc. Announces Upcoming Commercial Launch of its Enhanced, 25mg CBD & CBG Infused, Version of Tauri-Gum

NEW YORK, NY, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant), additional product offerings, as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today announced the upcoming commercial launch of its enhanced, 25mg Cannabidiol (“CBD”) & Cannabigerol (“CBG”) infused, version of Tauri-Gum. This 25mg product version will be available on E-Commerce ( www.taurigum.com ), on Stock Up Express ( www.stockupexpress.com ), in gas station convenience marts, in dispensaries, in supermarkets, in select medical practices, in a diverse setting of retail locations, and internationally. The Company is highly confident in the future prospects of its flagship Tauri-Gum brand.



The infusion concentrations of the following 5 Tauri-Gum SKUs have been increased to 25mg/each piece of chewing gum- - [3 SKUs] CBD Infused (Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate) / [2 SKUs] CBG Infused (Peach-Lemon, Black Currant).

The Company has made the following strategic decision: There will be No Increase in Tauri-Gum Retail Prices (“MSRP”). The Company has been successful in reducing costs (basic factors of production costs), pursuant to the Tauri-Gum manufacturing process.

Lastly, the Company has been in multiple discussions and negotiations for potential Partnerships, both domestically and internationally. The Company will update shareholders in a timely manner, should any material Agreement(s) be consummated.

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Flavor: Pear Bellini). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com