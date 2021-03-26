RBB Bancorp Announces Closing of Subordinated Note Offering

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB or the “Company”), the financial holding company for Royal Business Bank ("the Bank") and RBB Asset Management Company, announced today that it had completed its previously announced underwritten offering and sale of its $120.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.00% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2031 (the “Notes”). The Notes were sold at par, resulting in net proceeds, after underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses, of approximately $118.1 million.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering of Notes was registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and issued under an effective registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-252299) filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The offer and sale of the Notes was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering. These documents are available at no charge by visiting the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting Janney Montgomery Scott LLC by email at prospectus@janney.com.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. As of December 31, 2020, the company had total assets of $3.4 billion. Its wholly owned subsidiary, the Bank, is a full-service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Ventura County in California; in Las Vegas, Nevada; in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York; Edison, New Jersey, and two branches in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, automobile lending, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has nine branches in Los Angeles County; two branches in Ventura County; one branch in Irvine, California; one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada; six branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan in New York; one branch in Edison, New Jersey; and two branches in Chicago, Illinois. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Avenue, Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.