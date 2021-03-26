 
checkAd

Norwegian Finans Holding ASA Merger plan for decision in Annual General Meeting on April 27

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 18:45  |  38   |   |   

We refer to the announcement on 17 March regarding approved merger plan by the Board of directors in Norwegian Finans Holding ASA and Bank Norwegian AS on 16 March 2021. The merger of the companies will be decided upon at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 27, 2021 for both companies.

Please find the English version of the joint merger plan attached. The merger plan and relevant attachments are available in Norwegian and English at our webpage, https://www.banknorwegian.no/OmOss/InvestorRelations/GeneralMeeting.

The full material for the AGM material will be published at 6 April 2021.

 

For further details please contact:

CFO Klara Lise Aasen; phone +47 47635583; kaa@banknorwegian.no

Head of Treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no

 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Norwegian Finans Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Norwegian Finans Holding ASA Merger plan for decision in Annual General Meeting on April 27 We refer to the announcement on 17 March regarding approved merger plan by the Board of directors in Norwegian Finans Holding ASA and Bank Norwegian AS on 16 March 2021. The merger of the companies will be decided upon at the Annual General Meeting …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
NIO Inc. Announces Temporary Suspension of Production for Five Working Days
Umicore - Notice of ordinary and special shareholders’ meetings
UP Fintech Holding Limited Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Technical Reports for Canadian Malartic and El Peñón
Comstock Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date
Alcanna Reports 7.6% Growth in Same Store Liquor Sales and Strong Growth in Profitability in the ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Integrated Annual Report 2020
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Argo Blockchain to Launch the First Clean Energy Bitcoin Mining Pool
Titel
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:35 Uhr
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Bank Norwegian sells the Swedish portfolio of defaulted credit cards
18.03.21
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Capital Markets Day and Financial Targets towards 2023
17.03.21
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Annual reports and Pillar 3 report for 2020
17.03.21
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Proposals to merge Norwegian Finans Holding ASA and Bank Norwegian AS
16.03.21
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Capital Markets Day 18 March
12.03.21
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Capital Markets Day 18 March
11.03.21
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Bank Norwegian AS – Buyback of bonds
10.03.21
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Bank Norwegian AS - Successful issuance of senior preferred bonds
09.03.21
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Response by the Board of Directors to the intention of Nordax Bank AB (publ) to launch voluntary offer
08.03.21
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Fixed Income investor meetings and NOK/SEK senior preferred issuance

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
2
Norwegian Finans Holding was denkt Ihr?