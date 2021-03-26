 
Top-up Offers for Subscription (Generalist shares and Healthcare shares)

Downing FOUR VCT plc
LEI 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
26 March 2021
The Company announces that it has published Investment Memorandums relating to Top-Up Offers for Subscription in respect of its Generalist Shares (the "Generalist Top-Up Offer") and its Healthcare Shares (the "Healthcare Top-Up Offer").

Both Top-Up Offers opened on 22 March 2021 and will close no later than 3.00 p.m. on 1 April 2021 in the case of the 2020/21 tax year and on 28 February 2022 in the case of the 2021/22 tax year (unless extended, fully subscribed or closed earlier). The Generalist Top-Up Offer is for up to 10,856,425 Generalist Shares (Approx. £5.2 million) and the Healthcare Top-up Offer is for up to 4,767,113 Healthcare Shares (Approx. £2.5 million). The Top-Up Offers are intended mainly to facilitate the allotment and listing of existing regular monthly applications that originally commenced under previous offers.

Downloadable versions of the Investment Memorandums can be obtained from
https://www.downing.co.uk/existing-investor/downing-four-vct

The Investment Memorandums will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


