Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. Announces Temporary Stock Split Ticker Symbol Change to OTCQB GCEHD

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.03.2021, 19:01  |  35   |   |   

Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: GCEH) today effected a 1-for-10 reverse stock split. As a result of the reverse stock split, the trading symbol has changed to “GCEHD” for 20 business days. After 20 business days, the symbol will change back to “GCEH.”

About Global Clean Energy Holdings

Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. (“GCEH”) is a uniquely positioned vertically integrated renewable fuels company. Our strategy has been consistent from the company’s inception; control the full integration of our entire supply chain from the development, production and processing of feedstocks through to the refining and distribution of renewable fuels. GCEH’s wholly-owned plant science subsidiary, Sustainable Oils, Inc., owns an industry leading portfolio of intellectual property rights, including patents and production know-how, for the production of its proprietary varieties of Camelina sativa as a non-food based ultra-low carbon biofuels feedstock. GCEH is retooling and constructing its renewable diesel refinery in Bakersfield, California, which when completed in early 2022 will be the largest renewable fuels facility in the western United States and the largest in the country that produces renewable fuels from non-food based feedstocks. To learn more about the company, visit www.gceholdings.com.

25.03.21
Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split