Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. (“GCEH”) is a uniquely positioned vertically integrated renewable fuels company. Our strategy has been consistent from the company’s inception; control the full integration of our entire supply chain from the development, production and processing of feedstocks through to the refining and distribution of renewable fuels. GCEH’s wholly-owned plant science subsidiary, Sustainable Oils, Inc., owns an industry leading portfolio of intellectual property rights, including patents and production know-how, for the production of its proprietary varieties of Camelina sativa as a non-food based ultra-low carbon biofuels feedstock. GCEH is retooling and constructing its renewable diesel refinery in Bakersfield, California, which when completed in early 2022 will be the largest renewable fuels facility in the western United States and the largest in the country that produces renewable fuels from non-food based feedstocks. To learn more about the company, visit www.gceholdings.com.

