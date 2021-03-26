 
checkAd

Filing of Arkema 2020 Universal Registration Document

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.03.2021, 19:02  |  31   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) hereby announces the publication of its 2020 Universal Registration Document.

The Universal Registration Document was filed on 26 March 2021 with the French Markets Authority (AMF).

The French version is available to the public free of charge under the conditions set out by the regulations in force, and on the company’s website at: https://www.arkema.com/global/en/investor-relations/financials/univers ....

The document includes the 2020 Annual Financial Report composed of the Board of Director’s Management Report, the Corporate Governance Report and the 2020 Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements. It also includes the report of the Board of Directors on the resolutions submitted to the Combined General Meeting, the details of the share buyback program, the Statutory Auditor’s Reports as well as the Statutory Auditor’s fees.

The Universal Registration Document is also available on the French Financial Markets Authority’s website at: https://www.amf-france.org/.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials -Adhesive solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions- accounting for some 80% of Group sales, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of €8.7 billion in 2019, and operates in some 55 countries with 20,500 employees worldwide. www.arkema.com

Arkema Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Filing of Arkema 2020 Universal Registration Document Regulatory News: Arkema (Paris:AKE) hereby announces the publication of its 2020 Universal Registration Document. The Universal Registration Document was filed on 26 March 2021 with the French Markets Authority (AMF). The French version is available …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Okta Welcomes Kendall Collins as Chief Marketing Officer
European Medicines Agency Accepts Marketing Authorization Application for Enfortumab Vedotin
Joint FDA Advisory Committee Votes on Application for Tanezumab for the Treatment of Osteoarthritis ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Metrics
AmerisourceBergen Prices $1.525 Billion 0.737% Senior Notes Due 2023 and $1.0 Billion 2.700% Senior ...
FREYR and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Provide a Transaction Update
ISG Sees Pandemic as Catalyst for Smart Manufacturing
NextDecade, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures Sign Term Sheet for CO2 Transportation and Storage in South ...
Universal Electronics Inc. to Work with Instreamatic to Deliver Voice-Enabled Interactive ...
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. Interview to Air on Bloomberg Television U.S. on the RedChip Money Report
Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
Certain Morgan Stanley Closed-End Funds Declare Quarterly Dividends
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 15 March to 19 March 2021
16.03.21
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 08 March to 12 March 2021
04.03.21
Arkema: Statement about the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
02.03.21
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 22 February to 26 February 2021
25.02.21
Appointments to Arkema’s Board of Directors and Changes in Corporate Governance
25.02.21
Arkema: Full-year 2020 results