 
checkAd

Pittsburgh Penguins, Penguins Foundation and U. S. Steel Announce Partnership and Commitments to the Community

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.03.2021, 19:06  |  27   |   |   

The Pittsburgh Penguins, the Penguins Foundation, and U. S. Steel announced an official multi-year partnership today, focusing on the betterment and growth of our communities.

The Penguins and U. S. Steel are joining forces as pillars in the Pittsburgh Community to invest in literacy and provide access to sports.

“The Penguins remain committed to the advancement of our surrounding communities, and together with U. S. Steel, we look forward to continuing to make a difference,” said Penguins president and CEO David Morehouse. “We feel that literacy should be accessible to all and that every kid should receive equal opportunities. We believe it is our responsibility to help forge Pittsburgh’s next generation and are happy to do it together.”

The Reading Challenge, which is scheduled to launch its pilot plan in the Fall of 2021, will introduce an incentive-based reading program for students in the Mon Valley. Students will be rewarded with prizes and promotions, courtesy of the Penguins and U. S. Steel.

U. S. Steel will also be the presenting partner of “Try Hockey for Free Day.” The program will be held quarterly at rinks across Western Pennsylvania. The program focuses on eliminating the financial barrier that may prevent kids from trying hockey.

“This partnership with the remarkable Pittsburgh Penguins organization recognizes the importance of the communities where we live and work,” U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt said. “We want a sustainable, bright future for families in the Mon Valley and greater Pittsburgh. Teaming with the Penguins and our employee volunteers, we can help instill the value of reading. This community initiative is part of U. S. Steel’s growing dedication to sustainability.”

Founded in 1901, the United States Steel Corporation is a Fortune 250 company and a leading steel producer. Together with its subsidiary Big River Steel and an unwavering focus on safety, the company’s customer-centric Best of BothSM world-competitive integrated and mini mill technology strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3 advanced high-strength steel. The company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 26.2 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

United States Steel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pittsburgh Penguins, Penguins Foundation and U. S. Steel Announce Partnership and Commitments to the Community The Pittsburgh Penguins, the Penguins Foundation, and U. S. Steel announced an official multi-year partnership today, focusing on the betterment and growth of our communities. The Penguins and U. S. Steel are joining forces as pillars in the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Okta Welcomes Kendall Collins as Chief Marketing Officer
European Medicines Agency Accepts Marketing Authorization Application for Enfortumab Vedotin
Joint FDA Advisory Committee Votes on Application for Tanezumab for the Treatment of Osteoarthritis ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Metrics
AmerisourceBergen Prices $1.525 Billion 0.737% Senior Notes Due 2023 and $1.0 Billion 2.700% Senior ...
FREYR and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Provide a Transaction Update
ISG Sees Pandemic as Catalyst for Smart Manufacturing
NextDecade, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures Sign Term Sheet for CO2 Transportation and Storage in South ...
Universal Electronics Inc. to Work with Instreamatic to Deliver Voice-Enabled Interactive ...
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. Interview to Air on Bloomberg Television U.S. on the RedChip Money Report
Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
Certain Morgan Stanley Closed-End Funds Declare Quarterly Dividends
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
U. S. Steel Confirms Major Near-Term Expansion of Sustainability Commitments at Ceres 2021
15.03.21
U. S. Steel Congratulates Eugene B. Sperling on His Appointment to Biden Administration
14.03.21
United States Steel Corporation Issues Revision to First Quarter 2021 Guidance
12.03.21
United States Steel Corporation Provides First Quarter 2021 Guidance
09.03.21
LYNX: US-Steel: Stahlwerte an der Wall Street gehen durch die Decke
04.03.21
U. S. Steel Secures NanoSteel Patents to Expand Capabilities of World Class Advanced High-Strength Steel Offerings

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
139
US Steel (X) +50% sind hier locker drin