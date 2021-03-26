 
KRMD CLASS ACTION NOTICE Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.03.2021   

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York captioned Humenik v. Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems, et al., (Case No. 21-cv-02632) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems (“KORU” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRMD) securities between August 4, 2020 and January 25, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

Investors are hereby notified that they have until 60 days from this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

If you suffered a loss on your KORU investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/koru-medical-systems/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On November 3, 2020, after the market closed, KORU announced its third quarter 2020 financial results, reporting that net sales declined sequentially to $6.1 million. During the conference call the next day, the Company attributed the lower sales to, among other things, “higher allowances for gross rebates for certain customers” and “payment discounts and distribution fees.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.97, or 32%, to close at $4.16 per share on November 4, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on January 25, 2021, after the market closed, KORU announced its preliminary financial results for fiscal 2020, expecting revenue of approximately $24.0 million, an increase of 3.4% over the prior year. The Company attributed the results to, among other things, “[s]lower growth in net revenue as a result of strengthening our contractual position with large customers.” In the press release, KORU also announced that its CEO, Donald Pettigrew, resigned, effective immediately.

On this news, KORU’s stock price fell $0.80, or 15.5%, to close at $4.33 per share on January 26, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) starting in January 2020, KORU ramped up the use of allowances, including growth rebates, to retain key customers and to incentivize growth; (2) as the rebates accrued, the Company’s net sales were reasonably likely to decline; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired the KORU securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than 60 days from this notice ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Zeit
23.03.21
KORU Medical Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
19.03.21
KORU Medical Systems Announces New Chief Executive Officer
08.03.21
KORU Medical Systems to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 23, 2021

Zeit
08.03.21
12
REPRO-MED Systems Inc - Tragbare medizinische Geräte für ambulanten Infusionsmarkt