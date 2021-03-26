 
Teck Resolves Fisheries Act Charges

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced that Teck Coal Limited (“Teck Coal”) has resolved charges under the Fisheries Act relating to 2012 discharges of selenium and calcite to a mine settling pond and to the Fording River from its Fording River and Greenhills steelmaking coal operations in the Elk Valley region of British Columbia (B.C.).

The B.C. Provincial Court has accepted a plea of guilty and a joint sentencing submission by the Crown and Teck Coal in relation to two counts charging offences under s. 36(3) of the Fisheries Act. As part of the resolution Teck Coal will pay a penalty of $30 million in respect of each offence. The Crown will not proceed with charges relating to the same discharges over the period from 2013 to 2019.

An open letter addressing the resolution of charges and the steps Teck is taking to improve water quality from Teck President and CEO Don Lindsay is available here and included below.

As previously announced in October 2020, Environment and Climate Change Canada has also issued a Direction under the Fisheries Act setting out additional measures to improve water quality and prevent calcite deposition that are complementary to measures already included in the Elk Valley Water Quality Plan that Teck is implementing. More information on the Elk Valley Water Quality Plan is available here.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release and the attached letter contain certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to as forward-looking statements). These statements relate to future events or our future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

ZeitTitel
07:43 Uhr
SPANNUNG STEIGT....: NEWS-FEUERWERK! Neues Ressourcen-Update kann jetzt jeden Tag kommen! AKTIE vor SPRUNG!
19.03.21
Teck Donates $10 million to Support the New St. Paul's Hospital
16.03.21
Teck Celebrates 20 Years of Sustainability Reporting
09.03.21
Bahnt sich hier Grosses an?: TOP-NEWS und MEGA-VOLUMEN...was ist da im Busch? Jeder kleine Rücksetzer wird sofort wieder gekauft!
04.03.21
Copper kills up to 99.9% of bacteria on transit surfaces, study finds
03.03.21
Red Conger Receives Ben F. Dickerson III Award
27.02.21
GO WEST....: Diese Gewinn-Chance dürfen Sie nicht verpassen! Schon diese Woche geht die Post ab! Aktie bricht aus...
25.02.21
Teck Media and Investor Webcast Advisory

19.02.21
