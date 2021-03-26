Under the liquidity contract awarded by Sword Group to ODDO BHF, as of 31/12/2020, the following resources appeared on the account of liquidity:





Number of transactions executed during the semester at purchase: 818 Second Quarter Revenue Number of transactions executed during the semester on sale: 729

Volume exchanged over the semester upon purchase: 38,536 shares for an amount of €1,207,644.90

Volume exchanged over the semester for sale: 34,986 shares for an amount of €1,097,181.30





As a reminder, during the last balance sheet of 30/06/2020, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:





9,051 shares

€389,423 in cash





The implementation of the liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice.



Dividends

€7.2 per share (of which €2.4 interim dividend already distributed in 2020) Pending to be approved by the Annual General Meeting

Ex-date: 2021 May 7th - Payment: 2021 May 11th

Calendar

26/04/21

Publication of 2021 First Quarter Revenue

28/07/21

Publication of 2021 Second Quarter Revenue

About Sword Group

Sword has 1,900+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Market Euronext Paris Compartment B

ISIN Code FR0004180578

ICB 9530 Software & Computer Services

Indices CAC Small CAC Mid & Small CAC All-Tradable CAC All-Share

For more information: investorrelations@sword-group.lu











