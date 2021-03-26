 
Purchase of shares (correction)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 20:52  |  39   |   |   

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 492
March 26th, 2021

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION (CORRECTION)

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces that the company today has received pursuant to section 38 of the Capital Market Act and section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, where Heliograph Holding GmbH ("Heliograph") notifies Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S ("Glunz & Jensen ") that Heliograph has increased their shareholding in Glunz & Jensen by purchasing 21.040 shares in Glunz & Jensen at nominal DKK 20.

After the purchase, Heliograph Holding GmbH owns a total of 877.533 shares, corresponding to 48,18 % of the total share capital and voting rights in Glunz & Jensen.

See attached information for further details.

For further information please contact:

CEO Martin Overgaard Hansen: phone +45 22 60 84 05
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03

Attachment


Disclaimer

