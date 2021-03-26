ACV Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV Auctions Inc. (“ACV”), the leading online automotive marketplace for dealers, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 19,032,500 shares of its Class A common stock at a price of $25.00 per share, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 2,482,500 shares of Class A common stock from the selling stockholders named in the prospectus. ACV sold 16,550,000 shares in the offering. ACV’s Class A common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “ACVA.” ACV did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup acted as lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. BofA Securities and Jefferies acted as book-running managers for the offering, and Canaccord Genuity, Guggenheim Securities, JMP Securities, Piper Sandler and Raymond James acted as co-managers for the offering.