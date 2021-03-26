 
checkAd

Power Solutions International Announces Extension to Credit Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 21:12  |  54   |   |   

WOOD DALE, Ill., March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. (the “Company” or “PSI”) (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emission-certified engines and power systems, announced today that it entered into a $130 million uncommitted senior secured revolving credit facility pursuant to that certain amended and restated uncommitted revolving credit agreement dated March 26, 2021 (the “amended Credit Agreement”), between the Company and Standard Chartered Bank (“Standard Chartered”).

Among other items, the amended Credit Agreement extends the maturity date of loans thereunder to the earlier of March 25, 2022 or the demand of Standard Chartered and includes minimum Consolidated EBITDA and Consolidated Interest Coverage Ratio covenants for the second, third and fourth quarters of 2021. Also, borrowings under the amended Credit Agreement will incur interest at a rate of LIBOR + 2.70% per annum.   The amended Credit Agreement is fully drawn at March 26, 2021.

In connection with the execution of the amended Credit Agreement, the Company also entered into an amendment and restatement of the shareholder’s loan agreement originally executed with its majority stockholder, Weichai America Corp. in December 2020 (the “First Amended and Restated Shareholder’s Loan Agreement”). The First Amended and Restated Shareholder’s Loan Agreement provides the Company with access of up to $130 million of credit solely for purposes of repaying outstanding borrowings under the amended Credit Agreement. The First Amended and Restated Shareholder’s Loan Agreement terminates on April 25, 2022.

Additional details on the amended Credit Agreement and the First Amended and Restated Shareholder’s Loan Agreement can be found in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 26, 2021.

Management Commentary

Lance Arnett, chief executive officer, commented, “We appreciate Standard Chartered’s continued support of PSI. With this agreement in place, we look forward to executing on our business objectives during 2021. We will also continue to work in tandem with our strategic partner and majority stockholder, Weichai, to explore longer term financing options with current or other lenders during the year.”

Seite 1 von 4
Power Solutions International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Power Solutions International Announces Extension to Credit Agreement WOOD DALE, Ill., March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Power Solutions International, Inc. (the “Company” or “PSI”) (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emission-certified engines and power systems, announced today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
NIO Inc. Announces Temporary Suspension of Production for Five Working Days
Umicore - Notice of ordinary and special shareholders’ meetings
UP Fintech Holding Limited Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Technical Reports for Canadian Malartic and El Peñón
Comstock Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date
Plug Power and Alpine F1 Team Connect for Unique Collaboration
Alcanna Reports 7.6% Growth in Same Store Liquor Sales and Strong Growth in Profitability in the ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Integrated Annual Report 2020
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin