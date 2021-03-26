 
Innovation Canada Accepts Leonovus Into Its Accelerated Growth Service for Innovative Canadian Companies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 21:15  |  24   |   |   

OTTAWA, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonovus Inc., ("Leonovus" the "Company") (TSXV: LTV) (OTC: LVNSF) today announces that it was nominated and accepted into Innovation Canada's Accelerated Growth Service (AGS). The AGS assigns an innovation advisor to the Company to help find and take advantage of everything that government can do for them – from financing to technical advice to foreign market development expertise. 

"This is another important milestone for Leonovus, with the federal government recognizing the market potential of our innovative, secure data management software for the cloud and hybrid architectures. Being nominated and accepted into the AGS program is a testament to our innovative work over the past three years and the successful evaluation and testing of our secure cloud data management software in the Department of Justice and the Department of National Defence. Other AGS nominated companies reported that the service was of great value to their market growth and development," said Michael Gaffney, CEO, Leonovus Inc. 

About Leonovus
Leonovus is a secure data management software company. The Leonovus suite of data management tools offer an organization what it needs for a complete end-to-end data-centric solution. This solution can stand on its own, or it can easily integrate with the organization's zero-trust strategy and architecture. It takes seamless advantage of the organization's existing storage infrastructure and network architecture, working on-premises, in the cloud, or both. It extends the data-centric controls across the entire architecture, including cloud resources. And it supplies these cybersecurity capabilities for the full lifespan of the data and beyond. 

The flexible and straightforward solution does not require changes in the method of data use. Applications, services, and users all interact with the data the same way they always have. The system ensures the right users get access to the correct data at the right time, but securely.

In addition to working with existing systems, the Leonovus solution aids in the organization's digital transformation by enabling ultramodern data concepts necessary for the data-driven world. These capabilities are included in an automated solution requiring little operations effort and no new skills or expertise needed.

To learn more, please visit www.leonovus.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information, which may involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to possible future opportunities within the Canadian Federal Government. Additional factors that might cause a difference include, but are not limited to, competitive developments, risks associated with Leonovus' growth, the state of the financial markets, regulatory risks and other factors. There can be no assurance or guarantees that any statements of forward-looking information contained in this release will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral statements containing forward-looking information are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Leonovus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers should not place undue reliance on any statements of forward-looking information that speak only as of the date of this release. Further information on Leonovus' public filings, including its most recent audited consolidated financial statements, are available at www.sedar.com. 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For More Information, please contact:
George Pretli
Chief Financial Officer
gpretli@leonovus.com


