AeroVironment Announces Establishment of 10b5-1 Trading Plan by Chairman

Rule 10b5-1 allows corporate officers and directors to adopt written, pre-arranged stock trading plans when they do not have material, non-public information. Using these plans, insiders can diversify their investment portfolios, can spread stock trades out over an extended period of time to reduce market impact and can avoid concerns about whether they had material, non-public information when they sold their stock.

AeroVironment, Inc . (NASDAQ:AVAV) today announced that its Chairman, Timothy E. Conver, as trustee of The Conver Family Trust and manager of C5 Holdings LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (C5), has established a pre-arranged stock trading plan to sell a portion of company stock held by the Trust and C5 over a specific period of time. The stock trading plan is part of a long-term strategy for asset diversification and liquidity and was adopted in accordance with guidelines specified under Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and AeroVironment's policies with respect to employee stock transactions.

Under the Rule 10b5-1 Plan, over a period of approximately six months the Trust may sell up to 350,000 shares and C5 may sell up to 150,000 shares. If the Trust and C5 complete all the planned sales under the Rule 10b5-1 Plan, Mr. Conver would beneficially own approximately 868,704 shares of AeroVironment common stock (including all options currently exercisable by Mr. Conver), or approximately 3.5 percent of AeroVironment’s outstanding shares as of March 19, 2021. The transactions under this plan will commence no earlier than April 2021 and will be disclosed publicly through Form 144 and Form 4 filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Form 4 filings will also be posted on AeroVironment's website.

