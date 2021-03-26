 
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems (“KURO” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: KRMD) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between August 4, 2020 and January 25, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 25, 2021.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. KORU increased the usage of allowances such as growth rebates to key customers to retain their business and improve growth starting in January 2020. As these rebates built up, the Company’s net sales were likely to decline. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about KORU, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Zeit
22:00 Uhr
KRMD CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems
19:14 Uhr
KRMD CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems
23.03.21
KORU Medical Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
19.03.21
KORU Medical Systems Announces New Chief Executive Officer
08.03.21
KORU Medical Systems to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 23, 2021

Zeit
08.03.21
12
REPRO-MED Systems Inc - Tragbare medizinische Geräte für ambulanten Infusionsmarkt