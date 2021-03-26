Regions Foundation Announces $100,000 in Tornado Recovery Grants

The Regions Foundation, a nonprofit initiative of Regions Bank that supports community investments, on Friday announced a series of grants totaling $100,000 for organizations coordinating disaster relief in portions of Alabama and Georgia that were impacted by tornadoes on March 25 and 26.

Teams from Regions Bank gathered at Oak Mountain High School near Birmingham, Ala., to deliver food, water and cleaning supplies for people impacted by the tornado outbreak. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Many of our communities face a long and difficult recovery, and Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation will be here to offer support and guidance every step of the way,” said John Turner, President and CEO of Regions Financial Corp. “We mourn the loss of life and recognize the devastating impact the storms had on our neighbors, our communities and our associates. We stand ready to deliver not only the types of financial services that can make the recovery easier, but also the care and compassion of a team that is focused on helping our communities recover and rebuild.”

From the $100,000 total, grants will be issued to the following relief organizations:

American Red Cross—The Regions Foundation will provide $75,000 to the Alabama and Georgia chapters of the American Red Cross to support relief for people impacted by the storms in areas including metro Birmingham, as well as communities in and near Metro Atlanta.

United Way of East Central Alabama—The Regions Foundation will provide $25,000 to United Way of East Central Alabama’s Tornado Relief Fund to help people in places including Ohatchee and other communities in Calhoun and Randolph counties that were struck by a violent storm late on the night of March 25.

In addition to the Regions Foundation donation, Regions Bank is providing a series of financial services that are available to help people and businesses in portions of Alabama and Georgia1 that were impacted by the tornado outbreak. Those services include:

No check-cashing fees for FEMA-issued checks cashed in a branch 2

Regions Mortgage Disaster Relief Purchase and Renovation loan programs

Personal and business loan payment assistance3

Beyond these services, Regions teams are here to listen to customers’ unique needs and connect them with options that can help. Customers can reach Regions personnel at the following numbers: