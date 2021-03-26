 
checkAd

Regions Foundation Announces $100,000 in Tornado Recovery Grants

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.03.2021, 21:34  |  77   |   |   

The Regions Foundation, a nonprofit initiative of Regions Bank that supports community investments, on Friday announced a series of grants totaling $100,000 for organizations coordinating disaster relief in portions of Alabama and Georgia that were impacted by tornadoes on March 25 and 26.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210326005456/en/

Teams from Regions Bank gathered at Oak Mountain High School near Birmingham, Ala., to deliver food, water and cleaning supplies for people impacted by the tornado outbreak. (Photo: Business Wire)

Teams from Regions Bank gathered at Oak Mountain High School near Birmingham, Ala., to deliver food, water and cleaning supplies for people impacted by the tornado outbreak. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Many of our communities face a long and difficult recovery, and Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation will be here to offer support and guidance every step of the way,” said John Turner, President and CEO of Regions Financial Corp. “We mourn the loss of life and recognize the devastating impact the storms had on our neighbors, our communities and our associates. We stand ready to deliver not only the types of financial services that can make the recovery easier, but also the care and compassion of a team that is focused on helping our communities recover and rebuild.”

From the $100,000 total, grants will be issued to the following relief organizations:

  • American Red Cross—The Regions Foundation will provide $75,000 to the Alabama and Georgia chapters of the American Red Cross to support relief for people impacted by the storms in areas including metro Birmingham, as well as communities in and near Metro Atlanta.
  • United Way of East Central Alabama—The Regions Foundation will provide $25,000 to United Way of East Central Alabama’s Tornado Relief Fund to help people in places including Ohatchee and other communities in Calhoun and Randolph counties that were struck by a violent storm late on the night of March 25.

In addition to the Regions Foundation donation, Regions Bank is providing a series of financial services that are available to help people and businesses in portions of Alabama and Georgia1 that were impacted by the tornado outbreak. Those services include:

  • No check-cashing fees for FEMA-issued checks cashed in a branch2
  • Regions Mortgage Disaster Relief Purchase and Renovation loan programs
  • Personal and business loan payment assistance3

Beyond these services, Regions teams are here to listen to customers’ unique needs and connect them with options that can help. Customers can reach Regions personnel at the following numbers:

Seite 1 von 2
Regions Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Regions Foundation Announces $100,000 in Tornado Recovery Grants The Regions Foundation, a nonprofit initiative of Regions Bank that supports community investments, on Friday announced a series of grants totaling $100,000 for organizations coordinating disaster relief in portions of Alabama and Georgia that were …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
European Medicines Agency Accepts Marketing Authorization Application for Enfortumab Vedotin
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
AmerisourceBergen Prices $1.525 Billion 0.737% Senior Notes Due 2023 and $1.0 Billion 2.700% Senior ...
FREYR and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Provide a Transaction Update
ISG Sees Pandemic as Catalyst for Smart Manufacturing
Universal Electronics Inc. to Work with Instreamatic to Deliver Voice-Enabled Interactive ...
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. Interview to Air on Bloomberg Television U.S. on the RedChip Money Report
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Root, Inc.
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces it is Investigating CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) on Behalf of Shareholders
Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
Regions to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on April 23, 2021
22.03.21
Regions Bank Earns Gallup’s Highest Workplace Honor a Seventh Consecutive Year
08.03.21
Regions Financial Updates Quarterly Earnings Call Times for Remainder of 2021
25.02.21
Regions Financial Scheduled to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference