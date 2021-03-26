DBV Technologies Announces a New Chair of its Audit Committee and Date of its Annual General Meeting

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Ms. Viviane Monges, director and member of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, was appointed as Chairperson of the Board’s Audit Committee in replacement of Ms. Claire Giraut effective March 23, 2021.

Ms. Monges has been a member of DBV Technologies’ Board and Audit Committee since May 2019. Ms. Monges currently serves on the Board of Novo Holdings in Denmark, Union Chimique Belge (UCB) in Belgium, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals in Switzerland, and Voluntis SA in France. Earlier in her career, Ms. Monges served in several financial leadership positions at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, Novartis OTC, Galderma and most recently as CFO of Nestlé’s Business Excellence Division.

Ms. Giraut has served as a member of Company’s Board of Directors since June 2016 and as the Chairperson of the Board’s Audit Committee since December 2016.

“On behalf of all Board members, the Company’s management team, and shareholders, I thank Claire for her professionalism, expertise, and the commitment with which she has chaired the Audit Committee of DBV Technologies. We appreciate her many contributions and wish her well,” said Michel de Rosen, Chairman of DBV Technologies’ Board of Directors. “We welcome Viviane to this new role as Chair of the Audit Committee and look forward to working with her in this capacity. Viviane’s financial acumen and experience will continue to bring invaluable insight to DBV Technologies.”

DBV Technologies and the Board are finalizing the appointment of a new independent director to fill the current vacancy and to join the Audit Committee of the Board. Any such appointment will be provisional and will be submitted to a shareholder vote at the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting that DBV Technologies will convene on May 19, 2021. Details and procedures with respect to DBV Technologies’ Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting will be communicated by the Company at a later date.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, DBV Technologies’ method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV Technologies’ food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and offices in Bagneux, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ and New York, NY. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).