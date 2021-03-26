 
checkAd

DBV Technologies Announces a New Chair of its Audit Committee and Date of its Annual General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 21:30  |  63   |   |   

Montrouge, France, March 26, 2021

DBV Technologies Announces a New Chair of its Audit Committee and Date of its Annual General Meeting

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Ms. Viviane Monges, director and member of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, was appointed as Chairperson of the Board’s Audit Committee in replacement of Ms. Claire Giraut effective March 23, 2021.

Ms. Monges has been a member of DBV Technologies’ Board and Audit Committee since May 2019. Ms. Monges currently serves on the Board of Novo Holdings in Denmark, Union Chimique Belge (UCB) in Belgium, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals in Switzerland, and Voluntis SA in France. Earlier in her career, Ms. Monges served in several financial leadership positions at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, Novartis OTC, Galderma and most recently as CFO of Nestlé’s Business Excellence Division.

Ms. Giraut has served as a member of Company’s Board of Directors since June 2016 and as the Chairperson of the Board’s Audit Committee since December 2016.

On behalf of all Board members, the Company’s management team, and shareholders, I thank Claire for her professionalism, expertise, and the commitment with which she has chaired the Audit Committee of DBV Technologies. We appreciate her many contributions and wish her well,” said Michel de Rosen, Chairman of DBV Technologies’ Board of Directors. “We welcome Viviane to this new role as Chair of the Audit Committee and look forward to working with her in this capacity. Viviane’s financial acumen and experience will continue to bring invaluable insight to DBV Technologies.”

DBV Technologies and the Board are finalizing the appointment of a new independent director to fill the current vacancy and to join the Audit Committee of the Board. Any such appointment will be provisional and will be submitted to a shareholder vote at the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting that DBV Technologies will convene on May 19, 2021. Details and procedures with respect to DBV Technologies’ Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting will be communicated by the Company at a later date.

About DBV Technologies 
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, DBV Technologies’ method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV Technologies’ food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and offices in Bagneux, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ and New York, NY. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Seite 1 von 2
DBV Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DBV Technologies Announces a New Chair of its Audit Committee and Date of its Annual General Meeting Montrouge, France, March 26, 2021 DBV Technologies Announces a New Chair of its Audit Committee and Date of its Annual General Meeting DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
NIO Inc. Announces Temporary Suspension of Production for Five Working Days
Umicore - Notice of ordinary and special shareholders’ meetings
UP Fintech Holding Limited Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Technical Reports for Canadian Malartic and El Peñón
Plug Power and Alpine F1 Team Connect for Unique Collaboration
Comstock Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date
UPDATE: DMG Blockchain Solutions and Argo Blockchain to Launch the First Clean Energy Bitcoin Mining Pool
Alcanna Reports 7.6% Growth in Same Store Liquor Sales and Strong Growth in Profitability in the ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Integrated Annual Report 2020
Titel
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
DBV Technologies Announces Filing of 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and 2020 Universal Registration Document
12.03.21
Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of February 28, 2021
11.03.21
DBV Technologies Reports Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Recent Business Developments
05.03.21
DBV Technologies to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
04.03.21
DBV Technologies Announces Date Change for Reporting Full Year 2020 Financial Results
01.03.21
DBV Technologies to Report Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 4, 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
3
DBVT: Viaskin mit Marktpotenzial bei Allergikern