Whitestone REIT Declares Second Quarter 2Q21 Dividends

HOUSTON, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT’s (NYSE:WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) Board of Trustees has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.035833 per share on the Company’s common shares and operating partnership units. The dividend amount represents a quarterly amount of $0.1075, and an annualized amount of $0.43 per share. The second quarter dividend distribution for 2021 will be as detailed below:



Month Record Date Payment Date April 4/5/2021 4/14/2021 May 5/4/2021 5/13/2021 June 6/2/2021 6/10/2021

Jim Mastandrea, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are pleased to announce Whitestone’s 128th, 129th, and 130th consecutive monthly dividend distributions. As we continue to evaluate the recovery in the economy, we stand committed to providing attractive-yielding monthly dividends to our shareholders. The sustainability of our cash flows throughout the pandemic are a testament to the resiliency of the strategically-chosen markets Whitestone is in. Our entrepreneurial tenant base is large and diversified and produces a stable and predictable cash flow. We will continue to support and serve our communities’ essential lifestyle needs, and our unique business model continues to prove its concept.”

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt.

Whitestone seeks to create Communities That Thrive through Creating Local Connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years.

Whitestone’s strong balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles. For additional information, please visit www.whitestonereit.com .