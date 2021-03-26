 
checkAd

Whitestone REIT Declares Second Quarter 2Q21 Dividends

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 21:30  |  53   |   |   

HOUSTON, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT’s (NYSE:WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) Board of Trustees has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.035833 per share on the Company’s common shares and operating partnership units. The dividend amount represents a quarterly amount of $0.1075, and an annualized amount of $0.43 per share. The second quarter dividend distribution for 2021 will be as detailed below:

Month   Record Date  Payment Date 
April   4/5/2021 4/14/2021
May   5/4/2021 5/13/2021
June   6/2/2021 6/10/2021

Jim Mastandrea, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are pleased to announce Whitestone’s 128th, 129th, and 130th consecutive monthly dividend distributions. As we continue to evaluate the recovery in the economy, we stand committed to providing attractive-yielding monthly dividends to our shareholders. The sustainability of our cash flows throughout the pandemic are a testament to the resiliency of the strategically-chosen markets Whitestone is in. Our entrepreneurial tenant base is large and diversified and produces a stable and predictable cash flow. We will continue to support and serve our communities’ essential lifestyle needs, and our unique business model continues to prove its concept.”

About Whitestone REIT 

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. 
Whitestone seeks to create Communities That Thrive through Creating Local Connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. 
Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. 
Whitestone’s strong balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles. For additional information, please visit www.whitestonereit.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Whitestone REIT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Whitestone REIT Declares Second Quarter 2Q21 Dividends HOUSTON, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Whitestone REIT’s (NYSE:WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) Board of Trustees has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.035833 per share on the Company’s common shares and operating partnership units. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
NIO Inc. Announces Temporary Suspension of Production for Five Working Days
Umicore - Notice of ordinary and special shareholders’ meetings
UP Fintech Holding Limited Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Technical Reports for Canadian Malartic and El Peñón
Plug Power and Alpine F1 Team Connect for Unique Collaboration
Comstock Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date
UPDATE: DMG Blockchain Solutions and Argo Blockchain to Launch the First Clean Energy Bitcoin Mining Pool
Alcanna Reports 7.6% Growth in Same Store Liquor Sales and Strong Growth in Profitability in the ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Integrated Annual Report 2020
Titel
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
Whitestone Signs Over 9,800 Square Feet of Significant Leases, Increasing NOI by 31% at Las Colinas Village in Irving, TX
17.03.21
Whitestone REIT to Participate in M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference
02.03.21
Whitestone Improves Tenant Mix, Increases Occupancy by 3.5%, and Increases NOI by 6.3% at Its Fountain Hills Plaza Property in AZ; Adds AutoZone to its High Quality, E-Commerce Resistant Tenant Base