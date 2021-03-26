 
EANS-Adhoc Atrium European Real Estate Limited / RESULTS OF ELECTION TO RECEIVE SCRIP DIVIDEND FOR Q1 2021

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
26.03.2021, 22:00  |  38   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Announcements/Distribution
26.03.2021

St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -

RESULTS OF ELECTION TO RECEIVE SCRIP DIVIDEND FOR Q1 2021

Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 26 March 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited
(VSE/ Euronext: ATRS) ("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its
subsidiaries, the "Atrium Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of
shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces that, under
the Scrip Dividend Programme, an election was made for 46.4% of the shares to
receive the Q1 2021 dividend in the form of Scrip Dividend, resulting in the
issuance of 4,560,813 new shares.

Shareholders were given the opportunity between 15 March 2021 and 26 March 2021
to make an election to receive the Q1 2021 dividend in the form of a Scrip
Dividend, otherwise the Q1 2021 dividend will be paid in cash. Both the Scrip
Dividend and the cash dividend will be paid to shareholders on 31 March 2021.

For further information:
FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/Ellie Sweeney/Andrew Davis:
atrium@fticonsulting.com [atrium@fticonsulting.com]

About Atrium European Real Estate
Atrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and
retail real estate in Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locally dominant
food, fashion and entertainment shopping centres in the best urban locations.
Atrium owns 26 properties with a total gross leasable area of 809,000 sqm and
with a total market value of approximately EUR2.5 billion. These properties are
located in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and with the
exception of one, are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail real
estate professionals.

In January 2020 Atrium announced a strategy to diversify its portfolio by
investing in and managing residential for rent real estate, with a primary focus
on Warsaw.

The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and
domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as
a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange
and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice
should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the
regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and
listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee
of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in
the past are no guarantee of future results.




Further inquiry note:
FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/Ellie Sweeney/Andrew Davis:
atrium@fticonsulting.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/4875036
OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited


Atrium European Real Estate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Disclaimer

