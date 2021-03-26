 
DGAP-DD Siemens Healthineers AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.03.2021, 21:57   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.03.2021 / 21:56
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Zindel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Healthineers AG

b) LEI
529900QBVWXMWANH7H45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHL1006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
46.095 EUR 16133.25 EUR
46.155 EUR 78463.50 EUR
46.155 EUR 6923.25 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
46.1455 EUR 101520.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-26; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


26.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG
Henkestr. 127
91052 Erlangen
Germany
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

65175  26.03.2021 



Wertpapier


