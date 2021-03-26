

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.03.2021 / 21:56

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Christoph Last name(s): Zindel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Healthineers AG

b) LEI

529900QBVWXMWANH7H45

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000SHL1006

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 46.095 EUR 16133.25 EUR 46.155 EUR 78463.50 EUR 46.155 EUR 6923.25 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 46.1455 EUR 101520.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-26; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT

