Evolve Transition Infrastructure Reports Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Strategy Update

The Partnership’s full-year 2020 revenues totaled $57.0 million, of which $45.5 million came from midstream activities. The balance of the Partnership’s full-year 2020 revenues came from production activities. The activities of Carnero G&P LLC, the Partnership’s midstream joint venture (the “Carnero JV”) contributed a gain of approximately $4.5 million for full-year 2020. The Partnership received total cash distributions of $16.2 million from the Carnero JV for full-year 2020 activities. The Partnership reported a net loss of $118.8 million for full-year 2020.

STRATEGY UPDATE

As the Partnership disclosed in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 16, 2021 (the “2020 Form 10-K”), on February 26, 2021, in connection with management’s focus on expanding the Partnership’s business strategy to focus on the ongoing energy transition in the industries in which the Partnership operates, the Partnership changed its name to Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP and its general partner changed its name to Evolve Transition Infrastructure GP LLC. The Partnership and SP Holdings, LLC, who owns the general partner of the Partnership, are actively sourcing new opportunities to transition the business of the Partnership from a more traditional upstream and midstream oil and gas business to a business focused on ownership of infrastructure critical to the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources and related investments and opportunities.

LIQUIDITY AND CREDIT FACILITY UPDATE

The Partnership had approximately $1.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2020, the Partnership had $111.0 million in debt outstanding under its credit facility and since December 31, 2019, the Partnership has reduced its debt outstanding by $39.0 million, or 26 percent. As previously disclosed, based upon the lenders quarterly review of the borrowing base for the Partnership’s midstream assets, the borrowing base has been set at $113.7 million. Since December 31, 2020, the Partnership has made principal payments totaling $6.5 million resulting in $104.5 million in debt outstanding under the credit facility as of March 26, 2021. As previously disclosed, the Partnership’s credit facility is a current liability that matures on September 30, 2021.