Second Sight Medical Products Announces Closing of $27.9 Million Private Placement of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.03.2021, 22:00   

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) (the "Company" or “Second Sight”), a leading developer and marketer of implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to create an artificial form of useful vision for blind individuals, today announced that it has closed its previously announced private placement, which resulted in gross proceeds to Second Sight of $27.9 million, before deducting offering expenses. The net proceeds from the private placement are expected to provide working capital for the Company.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., acted as sole placement agent for the private placement offering.

The securities offered and sold by Second Sight in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. Second Sight has agreed to file a registration statement with the SEC covering the resale of the shares of common stock to be issued in the private placement. Any resale of Second Sight's shares under such resale registration statement will be made only by means of a prospectus.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The shares of common stock will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

About Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) develops and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. A recognized global leader in neuromodulation devices for blindness, the Company is committed to developing new technologies to treat the broadest population of sight-impaired individuals. The Company’s headquarters are in Los Angeles, California. More information is available at https://secondsight.com.

24.03.21
Second Sight Medical Products Announces $27.9 Million Private Placement of Common Stock
05.03.21
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis System

24.03.21
SECOND SIGHT Medical Products Inc - Wiederherstellung des Sehvermögens