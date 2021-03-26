 
checkAd

Forward Air Announces Largest Ever Rate Increase for Leased Capacity Providers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.03.2021, 22:00  |  29   |   |   

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company” or “Forward”) is executing a growth strategy that involves organic infrastructure investments, such as its ongoing LTL network expansion, as well as inorganic investments, including acquisitions of complementary businesses. Forward today announced the largest ever rate-per-mile increase to its independent contractor fleet within its LTL and Truckload divisions.

Today’s announcement of an eleven cent per mile increase for team owner operators, and a five cent per mile increase for individual owner operators, is an example of Forward’s commitment to grow our business in stride with the businesses of our leased capacity providers that consist of independent contractor fleets and owner operators.

“Our business is currently experiencing solid volume growth and we are focused on our commitment to delivering our customers’ freight with precision execution. To accomplish this, we understand that we must retain our existing fleet and attract new independent contractors and fleet owners to become business partners with the Forward team.” said Tom Schmitt - Chairman, President and CEO. “This increase is a strong symbol of our commitment to our fleet. We will continue to make investments that strengthen our customer and fleet partnerships, while making Forward the best professional home it can be for our leased capacity providers and their drivers.”

In addition to the rate per mile increase, Forward announced a lucrative sign-on bonus program to help drive first year profitability for transitioning owner operators or fleet owners. The bonus consists of $10,000 per team truck and $4,000 per solo truck added to the Forward fleet – all paid out in the first year of service.

Kyle Mitchin, Chief People Officer said, “We are excited to see the significant impact today’s announcement will have on our fleet partners’ profitability. We hold firm to our commitment to grow their business as we grow ours – and this is the fourth significant rate increase we’ve rolled out in the last four years. If you also consider our Fleet Forward program that pays an additional rate per mile to fleet owners, based on the number of seated trucks currently signed on with Forward, we believe we have the right ingredients to attract and retain the best independent contractors and fleet owners in the industry. The drivers of our owner operators and fleet owners are the backbone of our business. At Forward, every day is Driver Appreciation Day.”

Forward’s LTL and Truckload fleet opportunities consist of running its national LTL network (terminal to terminal – drop and hook), dedicated lanes and open board opportunities. Fleet owners and owner operators can expect consistent miles, revenue and mobile app technology to assist in the management of their business. Additionally, any drivers interested in connecting to one of our five-star fleet owners are encouraged to apply.

For more information, visit www.DriveForwardAir.com or email Recruiting@ForwardAir.com.

About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) is a leading asset-light freight and logistics company. We provide LTL, final mile, truckload and intermodal drayage services across the United States and in Canada. Headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward operates approximately 200 facilities across the country and employs more than 5,200 people nationwide. We are more than a transportation company. As a single resource for your shipping needs, Forward is your supply chain partner. For more information, visit our website at www.forwardaircorp.com.

This press release may contain statements that might be considered as forward-looking statements or predictions of future operations including with respect to the expected volume growth and future performance of the Company and the ability of the Company to strengthen its customer and fleet partnerships, attract and retain the best independent contractors and fleet owners in the industry and make necessary adjustments that will allow it to continue providing world-class service to its customers. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s belief or interpretation of information currently available. These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual events may also differ from these expectations as a result of the risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider the forward-looking statement contained herein in light of such risks. We assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date.

Forward Air Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Forward Air Announces Largest Ever Rate Increase for Leased Capacity Providers Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company” or “Forward”) is executing a growth strategy that involves organic infrastructure investments, such as its ongoing LTL network expansion, as well as inorganic investments, including acquisitions …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
European Medicines Agency Accepts Marketing Authorization Application for Enfortumab Vedotin
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
AmerisourceBergen Prices $1.525 Billion 0.737% Senior Notes Due 2023 and $1.0 Billion 2.700% Senior ...
FREYR and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Provide a Transaction Update
ISG Sees Pandemic as Catalyst for Smart Manufacturing
Universal Electronics Inc. to Work with Instreamatic to Deliver Voice-Enabled Interactive ...
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. Interview to Air on Bloomberg Television U.S. on the RedChip Money Report
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Root, Inc.
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces it is Investigating CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) on Behalf of Shareholders
Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
Forward Air Releases First Environmental, Social and Governance Report
17.03.21
Forward Air Named Surface Carrier of the Year by Airforwarders Association
15.03.21
Forward Air Appoints Five Independent, Highly Qualified Directors to the Board