 
checkAd

ICE Futures Abu Dhabi Recognized as an Overseas Investment Exchange by UK’s Financial Conduct Authority

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.03.2021, 22:15  |  31   |   |   

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, today announced that ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (“IFAD”), ICE’s new exchange in Abu Dhabi, has been recognized as an overseas investment exchange by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority. This recognition ensures that UK-based traders can access IFAD markets and trading in ICE Murban Crude Oil Futures and 18 related cash settled derivatives and inter-commodity spreads launching on March 29, 2021.

Alongside the UK, investors from jurisdictions including Abu Dhabi Global Market, the United States, Singapore, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Norway, Australia, Japan and South Korea, are able to trade on IFAD. ICE Futures Abu Dhabi has published a list of the jurisdictions where it has obtained advice regarding permitting access to IFAD markets, which can be found here.

Contracts traded on IFAD will be cleared at ICE Clear Europe. The 26 approved Exchange Members, of which 19 are approved Clearing Members, are listed in full on IFAD’s Membership page here. Clearing members will stand behind all trades made through IFAD and cleared by ICE Clear Europe, whether it is for the account of a customer, member, or their own account. ICE is launching IFAD with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and nine of the world’s largest energy traders including BP, ENEOS, GS Caltex, INPEX, PetroChina, PTT, Shell, TOTSA (Total) and Vitol.

For more information on how to clear or trade IFAD markets please contact: Membership-AbuDhabi@theice.com.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company and provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions to a broad range of customers including financial institutions, corporations and government entities. We operate regulated marketplaces, including the New York Stock Exchange, for the listing, trading and clearing of a broad array of derivatives contracts and financial securities across major asset classes. Our comprehensive data services offering supports the trading, investment, risk management and connectivity needs of customers around the world and across asset classes. As a leading technology provider for the U.S. residential mortgage industry, ICE Mortgage Technology provides the technology and infrastructure to transform and digitize U.S. residential mortgages, from application and loan origination through to final settlement.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021.

ICE- CORP

Source: Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ICE Futures Abu Dhabi Recognized as an Overseas Investment Exchange by UK’s Financial Conduct Authority Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, today announced that ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (“IFAD”), ICE’s new exchange in Abu …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
European Medicines Agency Accepts Marketing Authorization Application for Enfortumab Vedotin
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
AmerisourceBergen Prices $1.525 Billion 0.737% Senior Notes Due 2023 and $1.0 Billion 2.700% Senior ...
FREYR and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Provide a Transaction Update
ISG Sees Pandemic as Catalyst for Smart Manufacturing
Universal Electronics Inc. to Work with Instreamatic to Deliver Voice-Enabled Interactive ...
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. Interview to Air on Bloomberg Television U.S. on the RedChip Money Report
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Root, Inc.
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces it is Investigating CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) on Behalf of Shareholders
Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
ICE announces Exchange Members and Clearing Members approved to trade and clear ICE Futures Abu Dhabi markets
23.03.21
ICE Launches Spark30S Atlantic and Spark25S Pacific LNG Freight Futures Contracts
18.03.21
Intercontinental Exchange Sets Date for 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders
18.03.21
Borrowers Cash in on Refinances as Rates Begin to Rise, ICE Mortgage Technology Origination Insight Report Shows
17.03.21
Insteel Industries Completes Listing Transfer to the New York Stock Exchange
10.03.21
Older and Younger Millennial Loan Activity Differs, According to Latest ICE Mortgage Technology Millennial Tracker
05.03.21
ICE Announces Update on Global Environmental Complex as the ICE Global Carbon Futures Index Hits Record High and EUA Options Reaches Record Volume
05.03.21
ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Feedback Statement for the Consultation on Its Intention to Cease the Publication of LIBOR Settings
04.03.21
ICE Announces Record Activity in Gilts and Sterling Rates Complex
03.03.21
ICE Announces Update on Murban Crude Oil Futures Ahead of Launch on March 29, 2021