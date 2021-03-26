The ODP Corporation Provides Update On CompuCom’s Malware Incident And Business Impact

The ODP Corporation (“ODP,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ODP) today provided an update to prior disclosures regarding the malware incident that affected its wholly-owned subsidiary CompuCom Systems, Inc. (“CompuCom”) on March 1, 2021. CompuCom has made significant progress in restoring operations and service delivery to its customers. While CompuCom has made significant progress in remediating its systems related to the malware incident, ODP nonetheless expects the down time experienced and related impact due to the malware incident to result in a loss of revenue for the month of March as well as incurred and accrued costs which will adversely impact the Company’s financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2021. The Company estimates the loss of revenue to be between $5.0 million and $8.0 million as a result of the incident (primarily because of CompuCom’s need to temporarily suspend certain services to certain customers). In addition, the Company expects to incur expenses of up to $20 million, of which the Company assumes approximately $10 million will be accrued through the first quarter of 2021. These expense estimates are primarily related to CompuCom's efforts to restore service delivery to impacted customers and to address certain other matters resulting from the incident. The Company carries insurance, including cyber insurance, which it believes to be commensurate with its size and the nature of its operations and expects that a portion of these costs may be covered by insurance.

Certain CompuCom services were not directly impacted by the malware and CompuCom continued to deliver certain services to those customers throughout March. CompuCom was able to substantially restore delivery capabilities as of March 17, 2021. The Company expects that CompuCom will have service delivery restored to substantially all of its customers by the end of March 2021. As a part of the restoration efforts, CompuCom has taken actions to efficiently and securely restore service delivery to its customers while hardening its systems with enhanced security measures and advanced anti-malware agents.

Since ODP is currently in a quiet period prior to its release of earnings results for the first quarter of 2021, the Company’s management team will not be discussing its first quarter financial performance, including the information discussed in this press release, until its first quarter earnings call which is scheduled to occur on or about May 5, 2021.