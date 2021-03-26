 
checkAd

Mogo Files Mixed Shelf Prospectus Ahead of Expiry of Existing Shelf Prospectus

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.03.2021, 22:23  |  15   |   |   

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) (TSX:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), a digital payments and financial technology company, today announced that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the “Shelf Prospectus”) with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, and a corresponding shelf registration statement on Form F-10 ("Registration Statement") with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") under the U.S.-Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System ("MJDS"). The final short form base shelf prospectus will be filed prior to expiry of the existing shelf prospectus, which was filed on December 5, 2019.

The Prospectus, when made final and effective, will enable Mogo to make offerings of common shares, preferred shares, debt securities, warrants to purchase common shares, preferred shares or debt securities, or any combination thereof (collectively, the "Securities") of up to an aggregate offering price of US$500 million at any time during the 25-month period that the Prospectus remains effective.

The Registration Statement has been filed with the SEC, but is not yet effective. Securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective. Copies of the Prospectus and the Registration Statement are available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

If any securities are offered under the Prospectus and Registration Statement, the terms of any such securities and the intended use of the net proceeds resulting from such offering would be established at the time of any offering, and would be described in a prospectus supplement filed with the applicable Canadian securities commissions and with the SEC at the time of such an offering.

About Mogo

Mogo is empowering its more than one million members with simple digital solutions to help them get in control of their financial health. Through the Mogo app, consumers can access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa* Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, and get free monthly credit score monitoring, ID fraud protection, and personal loans. Mogo’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, also offers a digital payments platform that powers the next-generation card programs from innovative fintech companies in Europe, North America and APAC. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements regarding the Prospectus and the Registration Statement, the effectiveness and timing thereof and any future offerings. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, and may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Mogo's growth, its ability to expand into new products and markets and its expectations for its future financial performance are subject to a number of conditions, many of which are outside of Mogo's control. For a description of the risks associated with Mogo's business please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of Mogo’s current annual information form, which is available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Mogo disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Mogo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Deutlich unterbewertete kanadische Fintech-Firma?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mogo Files Mixed Shelf Prospectus Ahead of Expiry of Existing Shelf Prospectus Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) (TSX:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), a digital payments and financial technology company, today announced that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the “Shelf Prospectus”) with the securities …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
European Medicines Agency Accepts Marketing Authorization Application for Enfortumab Vedotin
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
AmerisourceBergen Prices $1.525 Billion 0.737% Senior Notes Due 2023 and $1.0 Billion 2.700% Senior ...
FREYR and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Provide a Transaction Update
ISG Sees Pandemic as Catalyst for Smart Manufacturing
Universal Electronics Inc. to Work with Instreamatic to Deliver Voice-Enabled Interactive ...
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. Interview to Air on Bloomberg Television U.S. on the RedChip Money Report
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Root, Inc.
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces it is Investigating CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) on Behalf of Shareholders
Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
Mogo to enter $4+ trillion Canadian Wealth Management Industry with acquisition of Leading Saving and Investing App, Moka Financial Technologies Inc.
23.03.21
Mogo Reports Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
05.03.21
Mogo Schedules Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
520
Deutlich unterbewertete kanadische Fintech-Firma?