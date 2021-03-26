ToughBuilt Industries Announces Fiscal 2020 Results

2020 Key Financial Highlights:

Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased 106% to $39.4 million, as compared to $19 million in fiscal 2019.

Gross Profit increased 162% to $14.7 million, as compared to $5.6 million in fiscal 2019.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $18.6 million, or $0.68 per share, as compared to $6.4 million, or $2.08 per share in fiscal 2019.

Mr. Panosian continued, “As our performance speaks for itself, I like to thank our dedicated team for their efforts, our great investors and strong retail partners for making 2020 a fantastic year.

“As we focus on 2021 and beyond, we see great opportunities in both product lines and global distribution. We continue to bolster inventory while refining R&D investments to offer customers a wider range of products and equipment that serve the professionals. This participation in multi-categories also acts to build revenue streams for the company which in turn attracts more end users and new retail partners globally. Quality, innovation, and value remains our guiding light in this fast-paced expansion period across categories. We continue to simplify how we do business, dramatically improved our execution, and innovate faster than ever. We remain optimistic on our mobile project and are developing more apps and smart devices.

“I want to emphasis the focus we have as a company within the communities we are located in and our presence throughout the globe that we remain focused on keeping our employees safe while supporting customers throughout the pandemic,” concluded Mr. Panosian.

ABOUT TOUGHBUILT INDUSTRIES, INC.

ToughBuilt is an advanced product design, manufacturer and distributor with emphasis on innovative products. Currently focused on tools and other accessories for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries. We market and distribute various home improvement and construction product lines for both the do-it-yourself and professional markets under the TOUGHBUILT brand name, within the global multibillion dollar per year tool market industry. All of our products are designed by our in-house design team. Since launching product sales in 2013, we have experienced significant annual sales growth. Our current product line includes three major categories, with several additional categories in various stages of development, consisting of Soft Goods & Kneepads and Sawhorses & Work Products. Our mission is to provide products to the building and home improvement communities that are innovative, of superior quality derived in part from enlightened creativity for our end users while enhancing performance, improving well-being and building high brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://www.toughbuilt.com/ .