AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results

26.03.2021, 22:39  |  104   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (“AgraFlora” or the “Company”) (CSE: AGRA) (Frankfurt: PU31) (OTCPK: AGFAF) is pleased to provide the voting results from its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") that was held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 51,890,589 common shares of the Company were voted, representing 3.18% of AgraFlora’s outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all applicable items of business before the meeting, as follows:

  Percentage of Votes Cast
Number of Directors % For % Against
    Number of Directors to be set at four (4) 83.74 16.26
Election of directors % For % of Votes Withheld
    Jerry Habuda 64.62 35.38
    Brian O’Niell 74.65 25.22
    Joseph Perino 66.25 33.62
Appointment of Auditor % For % of Votes Withheld
To Appoint Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte, Chartered Accountants as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration. 78.09 21.91
Re-approval of Stock Option Plan % or % of Votes Withheld
To re-approve by ordinarily resolution the 10% rolling stock option plan of the Company, as more particularly described in the Information Circular. 76.83 23.17

Jerry Habuda, Brian O’Neill, and Joseph Perino were all re-elected to the Board of Directors at the AGM. As the Company had previously received the resignation of Mr. Brandon Boddy after the date on which the Information Circular was published, Mr. Boddy was not re-elected as a Director at the AGM, thereby leaving a vacancy on the Board. Subsequent to the AGM, the Board re-appointed Elise Coppens, Chief Executive Officer of AgraFlora, via director’s resolution as a Director to fill this vacancy. Please see the Company’s news release dated March 8, 2021 for further information.

