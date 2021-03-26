GSLR Files for Injunction to Suspend the CPTAQ Public Consultation Meeting and Review Process

Yesterday, GSLR’s lawyers filed for an injunction to stop the CPTAQ meeting which is scheduled for March 31, 2021 and April 1, 2021. The Injunction application is to be heard in Superior Court on March 30, 2021.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V: CCB) announces that Grenville-sur-la-Rouge (“GSLR”) and the MRC d'Argenteuil (“MRC”) both submitted requests to the Commission de la protection du territoire agricole du Québec (“CPTAQ”) to suspend the Miller file as a result of the inability of GSLR’s experts to complete drilling on the Miller site. CPTAQ considered the submissions, and on Monday March 22, 2021, notified all parties in writing that there was no basis for a suspension and that the public meetings would proceed.

The main arguments GSLR offers as a basis of the injunction are:

GSLR’s experts were not allowed on the Miller site to conduct their own drilling which they feel is a necessity to evaluate the Project;

GSLR felt that Canada Carbon was not in compliance with the Settlement Agreement signed in February 2020 because it would not let their experts onto the property to conduct drilling; and

GSLR did not feel that the 2 hours allotted to each of the opposing lawyers for the first day of the CPTAQ hearings was sufficient time for them to argue their position.



In July 2020, the CPTAQ issued a preliminary positive conditional orientation for the Miller Project. GSLR chose to commission three counter-expertise reports. In August 2020, Canada Carbon provided GSLR with all the source data pertaining to the hydrogeology of the site for analysis by GSLR’s experts.

GSLR’s counter-expertise studies were filed with the CPTAQ. The report carried out by the hydrogeological expert at the request of GSLR concludes in particular that:

Although drilling data to the base of the pits is still missing, we are of the opinion that the municipal wells of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Calumet and Village sectors will not be affected by the marble mining and quarrying project. This is because these two catchment systems do not tap the same aquifer and the recharge areas of these wells do not touch the watersheds of Lac Caron and the East Calumet River.